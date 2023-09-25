A game using New Zealand Sign Language animal signs and also identifying emotions by reading facial expressions was one of many activities to connect Kaitāia's deaf or hard-of-hearing community last month.

A game using New Zealand Sign Language animal signs and also identifying emotions by reading facial expressions was one of many activities to connect Kaitāia's deaf or hard-of-hearing community last month.

Kaitāia’s deaf or hard-of-hearing (DHH) community has enjoyed a boost in connection and confidence thanks to a recent learning event held locally for the first time.

A dozen DHH students aged 5 to 17 who would usually have travelled to Moerewa to learn alongside peers from as far away as Whangārei instead gathered at Te Ahu Centre for a dose of positive self-awareness and relationship building.

Event organiser Zoë Brown said participants gained confidence to use New Zealand Sign Language (NZSL) and communicate with other DHH people and learners.

One of the day’s many activities focused on sharing stories of the local area and Māori instruments.

It was presented by local environmental educator, storyteller and music maker Waikarere Gregory.

Brown - who’s a resource teacher for the deaf - described the tangible learning opportunity it presented for all, and the tactile experience of DHH musicians.

“Our DHH adult explained to the presenter how to get DHH learners involved by touch, as using another sense to interpret and feel the music or sound - which was very powerful.”

“One of our older students is a music student, and plays in a band at Kaitāia College, so it is absolutely possible.”

The local stories, as well as the attendance of her mum, sister, aunt and cousin, were highlights for 10-year-old Carly-Rose Ashley.

“I liked the stories Waikarere told us. I want to go again because it was fun”.

An outdoor scavenger hunt challenged students to recall, demonstrate and record as many signs as they could in 60 seconds.

Eleven-year-old Jack Waitai got a lift from having remembered most of the signs for the hunt and appreciated spending time with his peers.

“It was fun having kids my age there.”

Eight-year-old Kahurangi Witana “loved” the activities, expressed pride at knowing all the signs for animals and keenly asked when the next event would happen.

One of the event’s key outcomes was to build a community of DHH learners, whānau and people working in the field to support the success of our DHH community members.

Participants represented Kaitāia Primary, Kaitāia Intermediate, Kaitāia College, Oturu Primary and Te Rangi Āniwaniwa.

Activities were supported by Brown, Debbie Lockett and Rebecca Casey from Ko Taku Reo, Berly Harrison of 1st Signs, NZSL@schools sign language tutor Pam Coskery and sign language interpreter Hanna McGuire.

Brown said hopes were high to make the “fabulous day” a more regular occurrence in the future.

NZSL is the country’s third official language and - according to Deaf Aotearoa - the general population recently showed a greater interest in learning it, with higher participation in NZSL Week than in years past.

At the last census in 2018, there were approximately 4500 deaf people in New Zealand and 20,000 Kiwis who regularly used NZSL.



