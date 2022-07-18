Jeweller Skyla May Hoult, 15, was one of the fair's two youngest artisans and said Artisan Affair had been her best market stall to date. Photo / Noel Garcia

Te Ahu Centre pulsed with a steady stream of tranquil traffic on Saturday at the second annual Artisan Affair.

Organiser Geraldine Pennell said its success depended on each stallholder spreading the word, likening it to a party where a constant crowd would make it a hit.

With artisans ranging in age from 15 to retirees who'd spent decades at their craft, it seemed they'd all done just that to pleasantly pack Kaitaia's biggest indoor venue.

"I reckon half of Kaitaia came," she laughed. "And it was lovely to see such a vibrant mix of creativity in one place."

A focus on sustainability stood out at many of the 41 stalls, 10 of which had taken part in last winter's inaugural event.

Jacquelene Irwin of Boho Tanc chatted about her range of plastic-free skincare bars as her hands rhythmically tied knots to create a clever macramé pouch, serving also as a flannel and soap-storage solution.

The schoolteacher and solo mum of four said she started the business when she realised her shampoo, conditioner and body wash bottles were not recyclable.

Boho Tanc's Jacquelene Irwin, also a schoolteacher and solo mum of four, started her business after realising her shampoo, conditioner and body wash bottles were not recyclable. Photo / Noel Garcia

"I teach my students a lot about the impacts of plastic. We also made a garden using eco bricks, and that's when I realised the products I was using were a problem," Irwin said.

"I just can't do the plastic thing, I've come too far. So that's when I set out on this journey."

She now makes botanical bars of soap, shampoo, conditioner, moisturiser, beard butter, kawaka balm and even dog soap.

Made in Ahipara, Boho Tanc's carbon footprint is also something to stand behind.

The Taipa Salt Pig's James Moore was similarly focused on treading lightly.

Moore said the business sold pretty much everything it made, although he didn't intend to grow it much more.

"We want to keep it pretty small, and just keep handling business the way we are now," Moore said.

"Rather than make Taipa the biggest in New Zealand, we'll make more salt flats in other parts of the country - just to stop that process of distribution."

Moore added he had recently found a way to capture the water vapour from the salt plains using a passive solar process.

He said the potable water had been bottled in glass and sold since November under the brand name Ocean Water Co.

Delwyn Simpson, of Maccabee's manuka honey, told of her recent foray into making hand-dipped beeswax candles and propolis balms, all in an effort to use everything the bees provided.

"Bees give us so much, and the healing powers of propolis are incredible."

The fair's youngest exhibitors were Coopers Beach jeweller Skyla May Hoult and Ahipara photographer Lennox Goodhue-Wikitera, just 15, whose work was both inspired by nature.

Skyla's handmade jewellery - Sky's Creations - featured pāua shells, which she personally sourced at markets.

She said Artisan Affair had been her best market stall to date.

"Lots of sales and lots of opportunities made it great. Someone even asked me to teach them how to macramé, and others offered to share tools. It was really supportive."

Photographer Lennox, who's already had much success with a sold-out book of prints, looked to nature often and valued gathering with other creative business people.

"Going on hikes and catching those sunsets is how I do it," he said, of his Ahiparadise landscape images.

Photographer Lennox Goodhue-Wikitera, 15, said he valued gathering all the local makers under one roof to support each other. Photo / Supplied

Just three hours into the event, he had already made several sales.

"It's good to get all the local makers under one roof, to support each other, to get the exposure, and to make a bit of money," he said, thanking Pennell for months of hard work to organise it.

Pennell, who fashions frocks from second-hand neckties, in addition to managing all of the event logistics and advertising, said fairs could have a huge impact on a maker's motivation and feed their creativity.

"It's really nice to see their confidence grow after having someone appreciate their work. It means a lot when someone spends their hard-earned money on your wares," Pennell said.

"Talking with creative people, many of whom are remote, that's how the creativity grows."

Among this year's five featured painters was first-time exhibitor Julie Hayes, with a variety of work in acrylic, oil and watercolour.

The Far North Spinners and Weavers Club once again demonstrated their crafts in order to foster an awareness of surrounding fibres in the environment and to counteract the societal trend that had led to generations becoming disconnected.

"Look at what you're wearing. This is where it originally comes from," said Agnes, who joined in 1990.

"It's about feeling a connection to what's really around us."

With membership ranging in age from 15 to 89, Agnes said "the connection is fibre; it binds these generations together."

Pennell hoped to have more foodies on board next year, and joked that she'd start looking tomorrow.

But, with a new awareness of how hard makers have worked for this fair, it'd be no surprise if she did.