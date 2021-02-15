Lifting the veil on domain plans

The Kerikeri Domain, in the days before the pavilion was set on fire and subsequently demolished. Photo / Aerial Vision

Details of the concept plan for Kerikeri's Domain will be unveiled at an informal community meeting and barbecue at the domain (near the Procter Library) on Saturday.

The Government announced in July last year that it would award $3 million of Covid-19 Response and Recovery Funds to deliver improvements in a reserve management plan for the domain. Since then, a Kerikeri Domain Working Group, which the Far North District Council formed to oversee the project, has been prioritising improvements and developing a concept plan, with representatives of about 30 domain user groups.

Working group chairman (and Bay of Islands-Whangaroa Community Board member) Lane Ayr said Saturday meeting would be an opportunity for anyone who was interested in Kerikeri's central green space to find out about the planned improvements, which included new landscaping and upgrades to lighting, the skate park, playground and basketball court. Space had also been allocated for an RSA memorial wall.

Some of the physical work was due to begin before the end of next month.

"We know there is a lot of interest in how this space evolves, and we have been working hard with stakeholders to develop a concept plan. This event is an opportunity to see and discuss those plans," Ayr said.

The working group had achieved a good deal in the last six months, he added. Kaikohe-based architectural design studio ĀKAU had developed a domain concept plan based on an existing reserve management plan, with input from the community and local tamariki. The group had also been working with skateboarding legend Dave Crabb, whose Bay of Islands company Circle D Construction had been engaged to design the new skatepark.

Stellar Projects Ltd was also involved, providing project management support on behalf of the council.

"We are proud of what we have achieved by collaborating with domain users and people with expertise in urban design, but many design elements are still up for discussion. We invite anyone who is interested in the domain to take the opportunity to share their thoughts," he said.

Saturday's meeting and barbecue will start at 10.30am with karakia and mihi, followed by a presentation of the concept plan, winding up at 2.30pm.

Go to www.fndc.govt.nz for more information about the project.