In memory of the fallen

Funeral assistant Dennis Blithe and manager Maryanne Moore unveiled the granite seat donated by Geards Funeral Home for Kaitaia's Remembrance Park. Photo / Peter Jackson

A small ceremony took place in Kaitaia's Remembrance Park yesterday, shortly before the 11am Armistice Day parade.

Geards Funeral Home manager Maryanne Moore and Dennis Blithe, employed there for 23 years, unveiled a granite bench seat, donated by the firm, in memory of Kaitaia's fallen soldiers.

The seat, which faces the cenotaph, was blessed before the covering was removed, Far North (Kaitaia) RSA vice-president Colin Kitchen saying he hoped the people of Kaitaia, especially those who gathered in the park at night, would treat it with the respect it deserved.