Four-wheel-driver not impressed

The 90 Mile Beach dunes are under attack by nature and vehicles. Photo / Peter Jackson

A keen four-wheel-driver from Dargaville is not impressed by the prospect of being denied access to the dunes behind Te Oneroa-a-Tõhē (90 Mile Beach) as a result of the management plan that is in the process of public consultation.

Kyle Garton said in a social media post that was copied last week to the Happenings in Kaitaia Facebook page that he had lodged a submission with the Northland Regional Council, which he said was trying to ban 4x4s from the dunes.

"If this goes through we fear that it will be only the beginning, and other beaches will follow," he said.

"While we do not condone people bush-bashing through sand dune vegetation, there are some extensive areas of unvegetated sand and 4x4 tracks adjoining 90 Mile Beach that we would like to see continued access to. Unfortunately, the submission period has already closed, however we were able to make a late submission. We have asked to speak to this submission at a hearing in Kaitaia (on Thursday).

"When we do, we would like to be able to tell the council that we are not alone. We would like to be able to table a list of names of people who support our position... We ask that the Te Oneroa-a-Tõhē beach management plan allow for the continued access of vehicles to the dunes adjoining the beach. To this end, we ask that the provision of the draft plan which states that driving vehicles in the sand dunes is to be prohibited not be included in the final document."

Responses to the post were not entirely sympathetic, one asking if Garton had seen the damage that was being done by vehicles, and if he could "come 4x4 trekking on your land then please?" There was some support, however - "Who's on council give them the boot an put someone on that understands before too late." Another said the land had been returned to Māori, so what did the council have to do with it, prompting the question, "What has race got to do with being an idiot?'

Another saw Garton's submission as "... a ridiculous plea for permission to munt the environment.'

*****

Te Oneroa-a-Tõhē Beach Management Board, established under Treaty settlement legislation, which is developing the management plan, comprises Haami Piripi (Te Rarawa, chairman), Far North District councillor Mate Radich (deputy chairman), Wallace Rivers (NgāiTakoto), Rick Witana (Te Aupouri), Graeme Neho (Ngāti Kuri), Mayor John Carter, Northland Regional councillors Marty Robinson and Colin Kitchen.