Fears of a `perfect storm'

Far North businesses don't want to see motels, like this one in Rotorua, occupied by the homeless. Photo / Daily Post

Fears that increasing levels of violence, gun-related offences and serious associated crime, and growing numbers of people in emergency housing will create a "perfect storm" in the Far North have finally elicited a response from the Ministry of Social Development.

The letter, written to Northland MP Willow-Jean Prime on December 17, referred to the MSD on March 24 and responded to on May 17), was signed by Mayor John Carter in support of the Kaitaia Business Association, Doubtless Bay Promotions, the Waipapa Business Association, the Kerikeri Business Association, Business Paihia, the Kaikohe Business Association and the Hokianga Tourism association, saying there was increasing awareness of "various security issues" that seemed to be increasing in the Far North.

Additionally motels and backpackers accommodation had been converted into emergency social housing that was often inappropriate and was often attended by domestic violence and evidence of alcohol and drug addiction.

"This is a very uncomfortable situation for visitors to our region to be in, and the anticipated negative feedback going forward will directly affect many of those tourism businesses that have pivoted their businesses to appeal to the domestic market. The last thing business needs right now is bad reviews," they wrote.

"Moreover, the general negative for our tourism destinations throughout the North will further deteriorate an ongoing economic problem.

"The security issues that arise from groups of people being housed together in a small area is becoming evident, and raising its ugly head more frequently.

" It is vital for the well-being of these families and the communities that the government finds a better solution to the lack of housing.The current solution is just not sustainable, and potentially irreversible harm is being done to the children crushed into this environment."

Kate Satterthwaite, general manager ministerial and executive services, said the MSD's Northland office was aware of the shortage of suitable housing in the region, similar to other areas, and worked with its emergency housing providers to ensure clients were safe and healthy.

"No one wants to see people who are homeless housed in motels, however it is important that those needing housing don't have to live in cars or sleep rough," she said.

"The ministry does not use backpackers or motels in high tourism areas like Paihia unless there are extraordinary circumstances."

Many of those in emergency housing were vulnerable and in complex situations, often facing circumstances that made it difficult for them to find private rental accommodation.

The role of the ministry was to ensure that those with no other options were supported into emergency accommodation, usually in motels.

"We are aware that concerns have been raised about the behaviour of a small number of the people accessing emergency housing," Satterthwaite added.

"However, the vast majority of clients are respectful of the accommodation provided to them, other guests and the local community.

"The ministry is in regular contact with our partner agencies, including the police, and work with them on how best to respond to any issues raised."

In the event of any "high risk" incidents, moteliers were advised to call the police in the first instance. If a client did not meet the "requirements" expected of them, they could be removed from emergency housing.

Moteliers were able to decide who they would like to accommodate, and the ministry actively worked with them to ensure that all parties were safe.

The December 17 letter had been referred to the police for a separate response.