The Government's Covid-19 Protection Framework aka the "traffic light system" has finally been done away with. Photo / File

The Government's Covid-19 Protection Framework aka the "traffic light system" has finally been done away with. Photo / File

As the Government scraps the Covid-19 Protection Framework aka the "traffic light system", the Northland Age explores what this will mean for the region moving forward.

After three long years of Covid-19 restrictions and lockdowns, the Far North woke up yesterday to something reminiscent of life pre-pandemic.

Northland was hit hardest by the implementation of the traffic light system last year, after Auckland's borders closed, effectively shutting the region off from the rest of the country for months.

A period of the country's lowest rates of infection since the start of this year (and likely the lowest rates we'll see for the next year) has, however, meant the Government has done away with the system that caused so many so much grief.

As a result, people are now no longer required to wear masks (except in certain medical settings) and household contacts of Covid-19 cases no longer have to isolate.

Instead, they'll be required to take a daily RAT test before going out in public.

University of Auckland Professor of Cell Signalling Molecular Medicine and Pathology, Peter Shepherd, of Kaitaia, said the Government's move to scrap restrictions aligned with what other countries were doing.

He said despite this trend, however, people needed to remember Covid-19 was still a serious disease, particularly for the unvaccinated, elderly or immuno-compromised.

"This is a realistic approach now that infections are falling, winter is coming to an end and vaccination rates have stabilised," Shepherd said.

"In terms of masks, for most people, the only real thing they will notice is people not wearing masks in the supermarket as people mainly haven't been wearing them anyway.

"The restrictions are still in place for healthcare facilities and the Switzer home, which makes sense, as that is where we find those most vulnerable to Covid-19.

"Don't be shy to keep wearing your mask and remember our kuia and kaumātua are the most vulnerable, so we all play a role in keeping them safe."

Far North Mayor John Carter reflected back on what he called a "crazy" past three years.

Carter said he believed it had come to a stage where we needed to learn to live with the infection.

He was therefore happy to see the traffic light system go.

"I think it's absolutely the right decision, the nation's been through enough," Carter said.

"For those who want to take precautions they still can, it's over to individuals now to take care of themselves.

"The last few years have been really challenging and it's a credit to our population for responding appropriately."

The lockdowns had left behind some challenges, Carter said, in particular the poor state of the roads.

He said the Government had not taken into consideration the long-term impact of shutting the Auckland borders off from the region.

"It's been a steep learning curve for us all and something I'm sure the nation will remember going forward if we ever need to address an issue like this again."

Kaitaia Business Association chairwoman Andrea Panther believed scrapping the traffic light system was a positive move for the region's businesses.

She explained while many were just following the Government's rules, they had still copped flak from customers for enforcing the mandatory restrictions.

"I think people are relieved they won't have to battle or fight people anymore about wearing their masks," Panther said.

"Some people have stuck by the rules and have been criticised for not allowing people into their premises without a mask.

"I hope those who do choose to keep wearing masks are not given any grief from others because they choose to do so.

"Some people are still health-compromised, so I just hope people will be kind."

In terms of education, Northland's education leaders hoped the repeal of vaccine mandates would see a return of roughly 200 staff who walked out the door when the no jab, no job policy was introduced.

At the time, then Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said the decision was underpinned by the need to protect vulnerable communities.

Te Tai Tokerau Principals' Association chairman Pat Newman thought the dropped mandates could help alleviate the current teacher shortage if former staff returned.

Even though the situation may be "raw" for some, the desperate need for staff may outweigh any other concerns, he said.

Newman also hoped students kept at home throughout the pandemic would return to the classroom.

The past year has seen Northland schools experience some of the lowest attendances on record.

In term one, the region averaged 73 per cent attendance compared to 85 per cent nationally.

"It will be very nice now if we can all go through a healing process and get on with doing what we should be doing, which is helping the future of our kids," Newman said.

Keeping Northland's tamariki safe would be a team effort, he said, and additional safety precautions for vulnerable children may remain at the discretion of schools and parents.

"There's nothing that says that schools cannot ask children to wear a mask."

Turning to events and entertainment, the show can now go on for Northlanders starved of entertainment over the past three years with a summer packed with music festivals, touring concerts, theatre and culinary events.

The announcement about the dismantled restrictions was met with joy and relief by the region's event promoters, who've struggled to stay afloat through the years of uncertainty and last-minute cancellations.

Among the events set to return is the Bay of Islands Music Festival organised by Jackie Sanders, director of Jacman Entertainment.

The festival brought thousands of music-lovers to the Waitangi Sports Grounds, opposite the Treaty Grounds entrance, every January but had to be canned last summer.

"I'm hugely relieved that the spectre of Covid seems to be moving on and we can just focus again on bringing some fantastic events to Northland over summer," Sanders said.

It was too early to say who would be performing at this summer's festival but the lineup would feature top New Zealand artists "with a good summer vibe".

It would include more local arts, culture and food than in previous years.

She was planning a series of concerts at Carrington Estate, on the Karikari Peninsula, around Christmas and New Year, plus the Northland Food and Wine Festival at Carrington in mid-December.

Sanders said she had lost 15 events due to Covid, many of them when Northland was stuck in the red traffic light setting longer than other parts of the country bar Auckland.

"Under the Covid Protection Framework the rug could be pulled from under your feet at any moment," she said.

However, for ongoing or long-planned events such as the Bay of Islands Music Festival, the Government covered some losses through its Arts and Culture Event Support Scheme.

"It was a complete lifesaver. We'll always refund our customers, but it could have had a severe financial impact on a company like mine."

Gerry Paul, general manager at Kerikeri performing arts venue The Turner Centre, said people had already moved on from the pandemic.

"But now it's official. This gives us the tick and the go-ahead. But really, people are already embracing the post-Covid world. People have been waiting for this opportunity," Paul said.

"While the regulations have dropped, the virus hasn't gone away completely. We still encourage people to stay home if they're feeling sick, and if people are worried or their health is compromised, wearing a mask is probably a good idea."