Far North Rally winner Shane van Gisbergen (right) has followed in the rally-loving footsteps of dad Robert van Gisbergen. Photo / Geoff Ridder

One of the country's most esteemed Supercar racers has taken out a top New Zealand motorsport event in the Far North at the weekend.

The Copthorne Bay of Islands Far North Rally was held for the first time in two years on Saturday following a series of Covid-19 lockdowns cancelling the 2020 and 2021 events.

Two-time Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen claimed victory at the rally, winning with 2:20.3 seconds after eight stages and 152.7km around the top of the North Island.

The international star in multiple motorsport disciplines recently travelled 14,000km from Le Mans to Darwin, then another 5000km to Paihia in the space of just a month to compete in the Far North event.

Van Gisbergen announced a few weeks ago his intention to race at this year's Copthorne Far North Rally and was said to be using the rally as a chance to get more comfortable in his Race Torque Skoda Fabia R5.

He was also quoted as saying the race would help improve his rally communications process with Australian co-driver Glen Weston.

Van Gisbergen is no stranger to victory, winning the 2020 Bathurst and ranking fifth in class at France's 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance race last month.

Earlier this year Van Gisbergen competed in Australia's National Capital Rally, where he finished second overall, driving the same Race Torque Škoda Fabia R5 he tackled the Far North event in.

He also placed 15th overall and first in the two-wheel-drive category at the City of Auckland Rally in 2020, driving his father's Ford Escort and he also won the inaugural Battle of Jack's Ridge in the Ralliart NZ Mitsubishi Mirage AP4 the next day.

These successes are said to have rekindled a strong interest in rallying that developed in his early years watching his father Robert (Cheese), an accomplished rally driver in his own right.

"I loved the Auckland Rally a couple of years ago and the chance to shake-down this car and get more seat time before Repco Rally NZ is too good to turn down," he said.

"Although we had limited preparation time, I'm ready to go and excited about this opportunity to increase my gravel experience.

"I have heard the heavily cambered roads are some of the best in the country. So yes – this will be exciting."

Following the win, the 33-year-old Aucklander said he still had a lot to learn and improve on.

He and Weston finished the Waiare special stage in second place 2.9s behind defending Far North Rally 2019 champion Ben Hunt.

However, in the Kohumaru test that followed, van Gisbergen claimed lead.

He went on to win special stages 3, 4, 6, in his and 8 in his Skoda Fabia R5, while coming in second in the other stages.

Next up for van Gisbergen will be his WRC debut at Repco Rally New Zealand starting on September 29 in Auckland.

The rally slipped out of the grip of 2019 champion Hunt, who failed to classify after retiring in special stage 3 with a mechanical issue that had him rejoin later in stage 5.

Dylan Turner finished second overall, both outright and in Class D (1601cc and over 4WD) ahead of Todd Bawden in a Ford Fiesta R5 Mk II.

The race got under way from the Williams Street Carpark in Paihia at 7am on Saturday, with the first car scheduled to arrive back at the Copthorne Hotel and Resort, Waitangi at around 3.55pm.

However, due to a few timing issues, the cars arrived back at approximately 4.25pm.



The nine hours in-between saw the field tackle eight special stages ranging in length from 9.69 kilometres to the mammoth 38.26km Mobil Kaitaia Duncan Loop Stage Three northeast of Kaitaia.

The gravel roads of the Far North are said to present competitors, crews, and spectators with some of the best rally roads in New Zealand.

The combination of twisty, tight, heavily cambered country roads and fast, open, flowing stages are a microcosm of everything New Zealand rally roads are lauded internationally for.

Organising committee member Marty Roestenburg said it had been 1016 days since the last Far North Rally, but this year's event had proven a big success.

"We've had lots of positive feedback and the weather played the game, so it was just awesome," Roestenburg said.

"The guys really loved the Far North roads and we had around 3000 spectators all up which was fantastic.

"Local kai vendors also did really well at the mini food market we set up at Kaitaia's Te Ahu Centre for the lunch break.

"Around 200 hangis were sold to the drivers, as well as baked goods and other goodies."

Roestenburg said he was very grateful to the community and Far North District Council for their support and for once again allowing them to race on the roads.

Far North Rally chairman Bob Mitchell said the rally had brought significant benefits for Te Tai Tokerau, with 1200 bed nights and approximately $270,000 injected into the local economy.

Roestenburg added to Mitchell's comments, saying the event had been well supported by Waitangi's Te Tii Marae and Ngāpuhi, who were in talks about a forestry stage in the Waitangi Forest as part of next year's special 25-year Jubilee celebration event.

"My philosophy is this is a community event, rally cars are just an excuse to bring the people together."

Overall results: Far North Rally Top 10

1: Shane van Gisbergen Skoda Fabia R5D

2: Dylan Turner Audi S1 AP4D

3: Todd Bawden Ford Fiesta R5 Mk IID

4: Kingsley Jones Skoda Fabia R5D

5: David Sievers Subaru WRXE

6: Stephen Barker Mitsubishi Lancer Evo

7: Jay Sharp Subaru WRX GC8E

8: Charlie Evans Mazda RX7C

9: Brian Green Mitsubishi Mirage AP4D

10: Daniel Haines Ford Escort Mk IIC