Ever wondered why we need bones?

Kaitaia Pompallier School's senior public speaking winners - Ebes Arun (Year 8), Lucy Mulholland (Year 7), Hannah Jackson (Year 6), Zara Tye (Year 5). Photo / Peter Jackson

Anyone who has ever wondered why humans need bones, or hasn't quite grasped the intricacies of the solar system, would have done well to listen to the youngsters who contested public speaking finals at Kaitaia's Pompallier School last week.

Three children from each age group, Year 1-8, spoke on a range of topics, many of them with aplomb, and in many cases without notes, the winners going on to the inter-school competition, judge Mark Chamberlain suggesting that at least one contender should plan a future as a stand-up comic, while several others might well make their names as politicians.

Their efforts belied their age, revealing an impressive degree of research and, in some cases, insights into how they see the world around them.

The winners were: Year 1 - James Currin (bones), Year 2 - Kevin George (helicopters), Year 3 - Toby Mulholland (the best of the Avengers), Liya George (the solar system), Year 5 - Zara Tye (If I were Prime Minister), Year 6 - Hannah Jackson (If I were Prime Minister), Year 7 - Lucy Mulholland (I am Earth and Earth is me), Year 8 - Ebes Arun (The advice our parents give us).