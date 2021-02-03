DairyNZ welcomes new view of methane

Some of the heat might be about to come off methane-producing dairy cows. Photo / file

DairyNZ has described the Climate Change Commission's draft report as a welcome acknowledgement of a "split gas" approach, and that methane does not need to reduce to nett zero.

Chief executive Dr Tim Mackle said the Commission's science-based approach was ambitious and challenging for all of New Zealand, however, and farming was no exception. Its proposals and underlying assumptions, in particular the biogenic methane targets and advice on reducing stock numbers, would be closely examined over the next few weeks.

"The short-term 2030 and 2035 methane targets are ambitious, making the next 10-15 years the most important for adapting farm systems and investment in research and development solutions for agriculture," Mackle said.

"As a sector we are committed to producing sustainable food and remaining the world's most emissions-efficient, so, like every Kiwi playing their part in addressing climate change, dairy must play our part too."

It was encouraging to see the Commission's recommendations to the government to focus on research and development R&D and rural broadband as solutions to supporting agriculture to reduce emissions, however.

"Climate policy is incredibly complex. Yes, science sits at its core, but there are also economic, social and political implications to be considered," he said.

"We will be looking at what this advice could mean for dairy farmers and how the government will partner to support our sector through this transition. This report emphasises the need for all New Zealanders to work to reduce their footprint, whether that be on the farm, on the roads or in our homes.

"New Zealand dairy farmers are already the world's most emissions-efficient, so it's a balance between farming sustainably, maintaining international competitiveness and running a viable business.

"Our farmers have already started making practice changes on-farm, along with introducing Farm Environment Plans. We will continue to push into this, and leverage science and technology to support us on the journey."

DairyNZ invested around $1 million a year into climate change emissions reduction research, mainly through the Pastoral Greenhouse Gas Research Consortium, and worked closely with the New Zealand Agricultural Greenhouse Gas Research Centre (NZAGRC). It was also a partner in the primary sector-government partnership He Waka Eke Noa, a framework for measuring, managing and reducing emissions.

Dr Mackle said DairyNZ would be developing a submission on behalf of its levy-paying farmers.