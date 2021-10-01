Close call with grass blaze for Waipapakauri home

Quick-acting fire services managed to get an unruly grass fire under control at a Waipapakauri property last Thursday. Photo / Supplied.

A Waipapakauri property had a close call with a grass fire on Thursday, with strong winds and dry conditions a perfect storm for disaster.

About 1.20pm the call went out to the Kaitaia fire and emergency services that a grass fire was threatening a house in Sulento Loop Rd.

According to the Waipapakauri home owner, Elaine Ayre, she and her husband had just returned home when they noticed a small fire burning at the bottom of their property.

She said they were unaware of how the fire started and that due to strong winds, the fire had quickly spread from their bottom gate and was heading up the hill towards their house.

Thankfully, the quick action of two local fire services meant the blaze was brought under control.

Kaitaia fire chief Craig Rogers said given the conditions, the situation could have ended much worse had they not arrived when they did.

"Warren is a Houhora volunteer firefighter who got here first and started using a shovel to stamp out the fire," Rogers said.

"We got here not long after with our two fire trucks, and the Houhora fire service also sent a crew over to help finish off the last of the fire.

"We're coming into the dry season now, so despite the recent rain, it's still quite dry out there.

"Paired with windy conditions, it doesn't take much for things to get out of hand quickly."

Rogers estimated about an acre of grass was caught up in the fire, which stretched along the bottom of the Waipapakauri property, running parallel along the fence line near the road.

It took fire crews about half an hour to put out the blaze, and they managed to keep the fire away from the house.

Ayre said she was grateful to the fire service and relieved she didn't get home any later than she did.

"I want to say thank you very much to everyone who came out today and helped put out the fire," Ayre said.

"They were all fantastic and I really appreciate their efforts."