Tamariki enjoy playing with steam made from from liquid nitrogen at Kenana Marae.

Scientists are used to hearing how ‘boring’ young people think their field of choice is.

That’s usually right before they show them how to make ice cream out of liquid nitrogen.

Or how to extract DNA from a strawberry or bend light with photonic glasses.

These experiments were just some of the ‘not-so-sciency’ ways Otago University’s Tuia i Hawaiki, tuia i te Uru – Science Wānanga outreach team worked with Far North rangatahi Māori (young Māori) to inspire them about the world of science.

The team, along with University of Auckland Te Whai Ao/Dodd-Walls Centre physics staff, brought their knowledge to Te Hiku in the first Science Wānanga of its kind in the region.

Together with Te Rūnanga-a-Iwi o Ngāti Kahu, the team organised to teach science to the Kaitaia College students and to stay at Kenana Marae.

Mariana Te Pou, Kaituitui Wānanga (Science Wānanga coordinator) for the University’s Division of Sciences office, said the main feedback received from rangatahi was, ‘I don’t know anything about science’, ‘it’s boring’ and ‘science is all about writing and reading’.

“It is in their whakapapa, we need to re-ignite that within rangatahi Māori as our tūpuna were originators in that space with things like Maramataka and navigation etc,” Te Pou said.

“Once they experience a science wānanga they realise it’s pretty cool.

Otago University and University of Auckland staff and students with Ngāti Kahu iwi members at Kenana Marae where the first Otago University Tuia i Hawaiki, tuia i te Uru – Science Wānanga in Te Hiku was hosted last week.

“They also learn chemistry can happen in the kitchen, physics is everywhere and genetics, well you’re living and breathing it.”

Te Pou works closely with the Associate Dean Māori (Sciences), University of Otago Māori staff, tauira (students) Māori, academics, Māori communities and kura (schools) to deliver Marae-based science outreach wānanga for Māori communities around the country.

As part of that mahi (work), Te Pou said their goal was to change mindsets and to show tamariki what was possible.

“The number one thing is connecting with rūnanga, iwi, hapū and marae because at the end of the day, we do the mahi (work) for them,” she said.

“They set the kaupapa, I’ll find the pūtaiao (support) and the team to align with that and then we connect with the local kura and invite them to the marae to wānanga.

“The marae is the number one place for learning because back in the day that’s what our tūpuna did.”

Te Kāhui Tai Kura o Te Hiku (Te Hiku iwi and principals collective) Ngāti Kahu iwi representative Clare Stensness said it was a fabulous programme that the kids enjoyed.

Ngāti Kahu kuia Clare Stensness with University of Otago Department of Chemistry outreach programme coordinator, Dr Dave Warren.

“Us oldies never had that sort of stuff, so when they offered, we grabbed it with both hands,” Stensness said.

“The kids got to test heavy metals in water, extract DNA from strawberries and bananas and the big hit was making ice cream from liquid nitrogen.

“It was really interesting, the kids were enthralled and we hope when they come back we can reach more schools.”

Kenana Marae representative Tiger Tukariri bites into a frozen marshmallow after it was dipped in liquid nitrogen.

Dr Dave Warren is a senior teaching fellow at Otago University’s Department of Chemistry and the department’s outreach programme coordinator.

Unlike the Science Wānanga, the Department’s outreach programme is usually facilitated within schools as opposed to being held at the marae.

Warren said his programme had included previous visits to Pāmāpuria, Oturu, Mangonui and various other kura in Kaitaia, as well as Bay of Islands College.

“We love coming up because you see kids in the cities who are so advantaged and then you come up here and realise how isolated it is,” Warren said.

“Anything we can do to inspire the rangatahi with science is important and it’s also great for our students, particularly those who are tauiwi (non-Māori) who often don’t know what it’s like for Māori in rural areas.

Ngāti Kahu kuia Reremoana Renata making ice cream out of liquid nitrogen.

“Everyone has a different reason for coming, but across the board, it’s all about the enjoyment it brings the kids and watching their faces light up. We can’t wait to come back.”

University of Otago Masters of Chemistry student Liam Hewson said this was his third trip to Ngāti Kahu, but his first time with the Science Wānanga.

Hewson said the Far North was one of his favourite places to visit because the kids were ‘really cool’ and enthusiastic.

“We engage with years 7-10 as that’s when they start to make up their minds about what they like,” Hewson said.

“Everyone here is really switched on too, they’re engaged and open to stuff and the kids are just really lovely.”

Te Whai Ao/Dodd-Walls Centre for Photonics and Quantum Technologies outreach coordinator and Department of Physics teacher, Andy Wang agreed, saying ongoing connection with rangatahi was the highlight of his work.

“For me, science outreach is about working with students so they get hands-on experience with different aspects of science,” Wang said.

“Also so they can see it can be fun, it’s not scary and you don’t need to do it right the first time.”

Wang explained his outreach programme had also previously visited Kaitaia Intermediate and other schools in the region.












