Burial plots only when needed

Plots at Far North District Council cemeteries will not be sold in advance until Covid-19 is over. Photo / Peter Jackson

The Far North District Council has ceased selling plots at its 11 cemeteries in advance, until the Covid-19 pandemic is officially declared to be over.

A council spokesman said direction was being taken from the Ministry of Health, which in turn was guided by the World Health Organisation.

"When the pandemic was first declared, the council was inundated with new burial plot reservation requests," he said.

"Reservations last for 60 years, effectively locking up that land.

"The halt on plot reservations does not prevent burials," he added however.

"If a family want to conduct a burial, a plot will be made available to them at the FNDC cemetery of their choice."