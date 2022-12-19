According to ACC, almost 1200 people have suffered a Christmas tree-related injury during the month of December in the last decade.

As people get in full swing to prepare for Christmas, ACC is warning Northlanders to beware of the hidden dangers lurking among one of their household Christmas favourites.

Figures from ACC show during the past 10 years, almost 1200 people suffered an injury involving a Christmas tree during the month of December.

Almost three-quarters of these injuries (72 per cent) were “soft tissue” injuries like muscle strains and ligament tears, and most of the time they occurred while people were lifting or moving trees.

In the past 10 years, these injuries have cost more than $800,000.

ACC injury prevention leader James Whitaker said the lead-up to Christmas could be a busy time, with people often doing things in a rush, which could increase the chance of an injury occurring.

“Kiwis generally know the safe way to do things but sometimes we make poor decisions when we are under pressure or in a hurry,” Whitaker said.

“Our research shows 90 per cent of all injuries are predictable and therefore preventable, and Christmas-related injuries are no different.

“If we take the time to slow down and assess the risk before we get stuck in, we can prevent these injuries from happening.”

Many injuries occurred when people underestimated the risk and overestimated their ability, Whitaker said.

“Christmas trees can be heavy and awkward to transport and put up at home, but there are several things we can do to reduce the chance of injury,” he said.

“These include avoiding carrying trees overhead or low to the ground to protect your shoulders and lower back (this might be a two-person job).

“Take your time and have a plan and make sure there are no hazardous objects in your way, and seek help when manoeuvring and putting up trees.”

Injuries from moving and lifting heavy objects were also among the leading causes of ACC injury claims.

In 2019 (the most recent pre-Covid year), there were more than 160,000 of this type of injury.

It’s estimated these will come at a cost of almost $290 million to help people recover.

According to ACC, almost 70 per cent of these injuries occurred in people’s homes.

“Remember, if you get injured, this impacts not just yourself, but also your friends, family, and workmates,” Whitaker said.

Another lurking danger in the festive period was the traditional Christmas ham.

ACC figures showed that in the past 10 years, an average of more than 50 people lodged a claim for a ham-related injury each December.

The most common injuries were cuts to the finger or thumb, but strains and sprains accounted for more than one-third (35 per cent) of these injuries also.

Ham-related injuries had cost a total of more than $280,000 over the past 10 years.

Whitaker said it was important to take time when lifting and transporting frozen hams, which could be heavier than people thought.

He said where possible, to avoid putting strain on your lower back, ask for help if needed and to make sure the kitchen floor was dry and clear of obstacles.

Finally, to reduce the chance of cutting yourself, make sure to use a sharp knife and cut on a stable and dry surface, like a cutting board with a damp tea towel or kitchen cloth underneath to prevent any slippage.

“We love that people get into the Christmas spirit, and we want them to do so in the safest way so they can continue spending time with their family and friends and doing the things they love.”

Common Christmas-related injuries 2012-2021 (10-year totals)

Christmas tree:

· 1187 total injuries

· Total cost: $804,054

· Most common injury – soft tissue injury (856 claims).

Christmas ham:

· 516 total injuries

· Total cost $280,736

· Most common injury – laceration/puncture/sting (291 claims).

Christmas gifts:

· 254 total injuries

· Total cost $126,274

· Most common injury – soft tissue injury (151 claims).

Christmas lights:

· 367 total injuries

· Total cost $459,087

· Most common injury – soft tissue injury (243 claims).