Kaitaia's senior police officer, Russell Richards, has relinquished his role as a uniformed senior sergeant to join Northland's Precision Targeting Team (PTT), as a detective sergeant.

Detective Senior Sergeant Rhys Johnston, who leads the team, said the four positions in Whangārei had been filled, and appointments were being made for the contingent of four to be based in Kaitaia.

The squad, which he said was an outcome of the government's significant increase in police numbers, would be focusing on organised crime.

"We will be tracking and targeting the people who are hurting us most, doing us the most harm," he said.

"We will be finding people who don't want to be found."

The PTT would also be working with the organised crime unit based in Kerikeri, which also worked throughout the North.

Johnston was very happy to welcome Richards to the team, saying he was the perfect man for the job.

Richards arrived in Kaitaia in October 2016. His old position has yet to be filled, Sergeant Alison Holdaway currently serving as area response manager, with the rank of acting senior sergeant, until an appointment is made.

