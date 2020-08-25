Everyone who pulled in at Awanui's 90 Mile Motors on Wednesday last week was offered more than they had budgeted for- free coffee and kisses.

"We just wanted to thank our customers for sticking with us and being amazing," manager Shelly Matthews said.

Rick Young, who clocked up 20 years at the service station on Sunday, was in charge of doling out the kisses, but, according to a reasonably reliable source, found it slow going until people worked out that he was offering Hershey's kisses as opposed to the more familiar variety.