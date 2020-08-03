Abundant Life School principal Mark Tan knows that any number of factors can give children a good start in life, and parental support is at the top of his list.

"Good kids don't just happen," he said, after a "superb" turnout of parents to last week's parent teacher interviews.

"We moved the interviews to the start of the term so we could engage with parents super-early post-Covid, and it was one of our best results in terms of parent engagement levels, with overwhelmingly positive interactions and outcomes," he said.

"When parents, students and the school are on the same page, the student is set up for success, and I sincerely appreciate all the parents who chose to invest their time in these interviews.

"Regardless of what school kids go to, I offer big encouragement to all parents out there to parent on purpose, to do what they can. Our next generation is worth investing in."