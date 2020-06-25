Lawrie Atkinson, who has represented the Whatuwhiwhi Subdivision on Te Hiku Community Board for 13 years, has resigned, for health reasons.

Adele Gardner, who succeeded him as board chair in 2016, said his resignation had left a significant gap.

"Lawrie has made a huge contribution to Te Hiku over the years, with a particular focus on the Karikari Peninsula and Awanui communities," she said.

"I want to thank him for the dedication he has shown to our community. We are all thinking of him and his family at this time, and hope his health improves."

Atkinson retained his seat in last year's election with 468 votes, 49 ahead of his nearest rival, Whetu Rutene.

The vacancy on the board will be filled via a by-election, nominations for which opened yesterday, closing on July 22. Nomination forms are available at the council's Kaitaia service centre at Te Ahu, at www.fndc.govt.nz, or by phoning 0800 922-822.

Candidates must be New Zealand citizens who enrolled to vote, and must be nominated by two voters enrolled in the Whatuwhiwhi Subdivision.

A postal ballot will be held (on September 17) if more than one nomination is received.