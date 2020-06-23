The Far North Citizens Advice Bureau has emerged from the Covid-19 lockdown but not unscathed.

Retirements and resignations in the wake of the pandemic have forced the bureau, in Kerikeri, to reduce its hours now that face-to-face service has resumed.

The loss of more than 10 per cent of its pre-Covid volunteers has left just 30 on the roster, not enough to sustain the pre-Covid service.

The bureau continues to open to the public five days of the week, but personal interviews, along with telephone and email responses, are now restricted to 10am to 1.30pm.

Chair Gay Ansley said volunteer numbers had fallen to unprecedented levels because of changed personal circumstances post-Covid-19.

"As New Zealanders adjust to the new working and social environment, there is even more need for volunteers who can provide an empathetic listening ear and practical advice," she said, however.

"We are urging people who are able to work in person at the Kerikeri bureau to consider joining us."

Prospective candidates were invited to pick up an information pack at the bureau, in the Proctor Library building, 6 Cobham Rd, or phone (09) 407-6996 to have one posted to them.

The bureau's doors were closed on March 25, hours before the level 4 lockdown came into force but a small team of workers and management continued to deal with many telephone and email enquiries in their homes. It also responded to a call from the Ministry of Social Development and the National Emergency Management Agency to contact people over 70 years of age to check that they were okay.

The free post-Covid CAB Far North service is available at its office in the Proctor Library Monday to Friday, freephone 0800 367-222, email farnorth@cab.org.nz, or online at www.cab.org.nz. All information and support is confidential and impartial.