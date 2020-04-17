The Northland Community Foundation (NCF) has dipped into its Northland Covid-19 Emergency Response Fund to the tune of $5000 to meet an immediate need in Moerewa.

The fund was established help Northlanders hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, during and after the lockdown and thereafter, the foundation working with the Northland DHB, the Ministry of Social Development, Civil Defence and other funders and partners to identify gaps in government funding and where funding assistance can be best utilised.

The $5000 will enable He Iwi Kotahi Tatou Trust (HIKTT) to continue to providing care packs for vulnerable families and the elderly living in and around Moerewa, more than 1000 packs, containing essentials such as flour, bread, eggs, fruit, vegetable and hygiene products, having been distributed since March 23.

Moerewa, with a population of around 1500, has been battling with unemployment and poverty arising from restructuring and the loss of rural services over the years, Covid-19 making life even harder for many.

HIKTT co-ordinator Pamela-Anne Ngohe-Simon said the trust was not only providing the people of Moerewa, Matawaia, Opahi and Orauta with essentials, but most importantly was delivering hope and aroha.

"It is totally necessary for our people to feel a sense of belonging, and know that we are here to help. We want to show our community that we care and value each one of them. These packs are an expression of who we are, packaged up in love that our people are able to receive," she said.

Trust chairman Ngahau Davis said the project had been a collaboration of collective goodwill from many people and organisations. He is very grateful, and wished to thank all the volunteers, partners, and everyone who had made the project possible.

He also quoted the Māori proverb, 'Naku te rourou nau te rourou ka ora ai te iwi:' With your basket and my basket, the people will thrive.

"With co-operation and combination of resources, we can get ahead," Mr Davis said.

In collaboration with the community, HIKTT had set up a Covid-19 Response Task Force, Tu Te Mana Tangata – Our people stand together in strength. A Facebook group and database were also aligned with the kaupapa.

"We know that our local charities and community groups need extra support during this extremely difficult time, and we would like to help fund their services as quickly as possible," Northland Community Foundation general manager Greta Buchanan said.

"If you are thinking of helping while staying home, do consider giving to the Northland Covid-19 Response Fund."

Contributions could be made via northlandcommunityfoundation.org.nz/donate/, while further information could be found at northlandcommunityfoundation.org.nz/giving/funds/northland-covid-19-emergencyresponse-fund/