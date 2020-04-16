Te Rarawa chairman Haami Piripi has announced the appointment of the new Te Rarawa chief executive officer, Phillip Murray, currently working in Wellington but born and raised at Whangape and Ahipara.

Mr Piripi said there had been considerable interest in the position, and the rūnanga was very pleased with Mr Murray's "eventual" selection of Phillip.

"It is gratifying to be able to find such a capable candidate from amongst our own iwi, and this appointment is an indication of advancing skill levels within our own constituency, combined with a 'home-grown' understanding of the very real issues that face our people, both at home and in the cities," he said.

"Phillip begins his employment amid a national crisis. Iwi organisations are playing a prominent role in the regional and national response to Covid-19, which will allow him the opportunity to immediately contribute his extensive knowledge and skills to the solution. Phillip has had a long career in people management, and achieved results wherever he has applied his talents and abilities as a leader."

Mr Murray, who had been nurtured by well-known and respected Māori leaders of the Far North, was returning to the North from a position as a senior executive in the private sector, Mr Piripi saying the rūnanga was excited by his passion, and looked forward to working with him to realise the aspirations of the iwi's elders and provide for the expectations of new generations.

"At the end of the day, an iwi organisation must have relevance to the whānau who affiliate to it and be able to step up and provide for its members as first priority, especially in times like these, when many of us are vulnerable to circumstances beyond our control," he added.

Mr Murray succeeds Kevin Robinson, whose 30-year career ended in August when he entered retirement.