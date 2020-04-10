

A toilet thief has created a stink in the Far North after a stealing a fire station dunny.

Volunteers of the Cavalli Rural Fire Brigade, at Matauri Bay, returned from fighting a blaze this week to find their loo had disappeared.

The firefighters are in temporary premises and had been using a hired Portaloo while they wait for a new station to be built.

Cavalli fire chief Peter Cullen said the brigade relied on the toilet.

"It's very disappointing that someone feels they have more right to use it than we do.''

The theft was captured on CCTV and has been shared with police and on social media.

It shows a man in a black hoodie reversing a distinctive, dark-coloured four-wheel-drive vehicle and trailer into position next to the temporary fire station.

The toilet, only the roof of which is visible in the security footage, can then be seen inching around a shipping container towards the vehicle.

When the vehicle drives off, the toilet is on its side on the trailer. It's not known if the toilet was full when the thief tipped it over.

The CCTV footage shows the four-wheel-drive leaving a few minutes later with the portaloo tipped on its side on the trailer. Photo / supplied

Northland principal rural fire officer Myles Taylor said the theft happened when volunteers were serving their community.

''They have limited facilities as it is because they're waiting for their new station. We've got makeshift facilities for them, they're not ideal but they're better than nothing. So for somebody to do this to them is a bit of a kick in the guts.''

Taylor wondered whether someone stole the toilet because their property was unable to cope with the number of people staying during the lockdown.

''Even so it's disappointing,'' he said.

Despite the inconvenience of losing their loo, the Cavalli volunteers retained their sense of humour. This was their Facebook post following the theft:

''We are sad to announce the passing of our Portaloo. Like literally, it's somehow passed the front gate and disappeared. It may have contracted dementia and wandered out into the community. Please if you know the whereabouts of our Cavalli Rural Fire Brigade's toilet, which has a Cowley's Hire sign on it, we would appreciate if you could help our toilet to come back home.''

■ If you have any information about the missing loo please call the police non-emergency line 105 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.