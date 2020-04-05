An anonymous donation by a member of the public is once again supporting three Northland DHB employees by funding 65 per cent of their educational studies this year.

The JRBM Unregulated Health Workers' Fund provides an opportunity to staff who have been with the DHB for more than a year and who wish to develop their professional careers in the health sector.

Northland DHB workforce development and wellbeing manager Catherine Parker said the selection panel had received 11 scholarship applications for 2020, and chose Phoenix Pivac, Daniel Manihera and Anita Robson as the recipients.

Ms Pivac, who currently works at Whangārei Hospital as a radiology department assistant, and will begin her studies for a Bachelor of Health Science degree specialising in medical imaging through Unitec in July, said she had spent time in various departments, and it was in radiology that she felt most challenged and stimulated.

"It has motivated me to further educate myself, to make a difference not only within the department but also in the world of patient care," she said."

Daniel Manihera has worked for the DHB's Mental Health and Addiction Services for nine years, and in that time has completed several training modules, facilitated the Engaging with Māori programme, and became the team leader of the Mental Health Auxiliary Workers at the Tumanako Inpatient Unit and He Manu Pae Sub Acute Unit.

He is about to begin a Bachelor of Nursing degree at NorthTec, saying he was motivated by the prospect of having clinical input and making an impact on tāngata whaiora so they could live independent and dignified lives within the community while managing their illnesses.

Kaitaia Hospital dental assistant Anita Robson will also begin her Bachelor of Nursing degree through NorthTec this year, having completed her Certificate in Health Sciences (pre-entry) last year. She said she loved working in the health sector, and hoped by becoming a nurse to help improve health in vulnerable communities in Northland. Both her referees highlighted her compassion and how she always worked above and beyond what was expected.