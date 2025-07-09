“The Far North District Council made a strong case in its energy-efficiency review submission, highlighting that the region’s warmer climate and need for affordable housing allow for a more tailored approach.
“I’ve heard from the district council that building costs in the Far North are approaching $5000 per square metre. They’re pushing for change to deliver more homes for locals at a reasonable price – an ambition I fully support.
“In my view, recognising Northland’s unique climate with a separate zone is a sensible step that could lower costs and unlock much-needed housing supply.”
He added that the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment will consult on any proposed changes to the region’s climate zone designation before final decisions are made, and he looked forward to hearing feedback from the public.