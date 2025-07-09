Advertisement
Far North building costs to reduce as Government cuts insulation rules

2 mins to read

The Government has listened to calls from Far North District councillors to create common-sense insulation rules that will ease costs for the Far North.

Building a home in the Far North may soon get cheaper, with the Government set to ditch a costly insulation requirement and consider the region’s warmer climate under the Building Code.

Earlier this year the Far North District Council wrote to the Minister of Building and Construction Chris Penk and

