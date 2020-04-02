Whiria te Muka is appealing to the owners of vacant homes in Te Hiku to make themselves known, in case they can help those in urgent need of accommodation.

"For those who are most fortunate amongst us, I hope we are remaining grateful for not only having our necessities of life but also our many blessings during this period. I also hope we are thinking about how we can help those less fortunate than ourselves," co-director Callie Corrigan said.

"During this lockdown period, Te Hiku whānau have experienced higher than usual levels of whānau harm, which often means their 'bubble' is burst, or no longer safe for them to be in. Because of that, we are seeking vacant properties to be able to support whānau who may need a temporary bubble for the remainder of the lockdown period."

Ideally the homes would be self-contained and able to house one or more children, available on a fixed-term occupancy arrangement over the lockdown period, and able to support and meet whānau, physical and mental needs.

There was no expectation that they would be offered free of charge.

"If you have a vacant living space available, or know someone who does, please consider whether you can help meet this critical community need," Ms Corrigan added.

"At this stage we are just looking to compile a list of potential homes that can be accessed if or when necessary."

Anyone who could help was asked to contact Shontee Fraser at shontee@tehikuiwi.com or (022) 013-4180