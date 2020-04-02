Frank Leadley promised that Kawakawa's 11th Railway Concert would be another vintage success, and his confidence was justified.

The crowd that filled the big green carriage shed to the back doors revelled in the wide range of top-quality performances, he said, with MC Mayor John Carter even joining in a duet with country and western singer Carleen Still.

He has yet to be offered a contract.

However, there was a sombre start to the concert with news that the opening act, the Bay of Islands kapa haka group, would not be performing, due to the death of one of its members the night before.

Advertisement

So it was loyal Railway Concert supporters the Bella A Capella barbershop ladies who led off, which they did with a delightful medley of songs that amply demonstrated why they had won a New Zealand competition, had performed on the stage at an international competition in the USA, and were now in "train-ing" (pun no doubt intended) for the New Zealand National Singing Contest in 2021.

"Not to be outdone in the award-winning stakes came Te Whānau, the Robson family, comprising Jessie, wife Jane and mother-in-law Millie, who won the New Zealand Country Music Entertainer of the Year Award i 2015 and demonstrated their great talent to an enthusiastic audience, which was captivated by nine-year-old Ngakau, an extremely enthusiastic train buff who dreams of one day being a driver on a steam locomotive," Frank said.

"Ngakau's bracket of songs gave ample demonstration of his ability to stay on track to achieve his ambition.

"Keeping to the train theme came the Kerikeri Ukulele Group with a bracket of railway-themed songs that had the audience singing along, tapping feet and responding with huge applause. The melodies were powerfully and enthusiastically presented, and the various sounds of bells, train toots, cries of "All aboard" and thundering wheels added great realism to this excellent series of popular songs."

Carleen Still had been a regular performer at the Concert at The Station with her powerful belt-it-out, knock 'em down style of country music, which again had the audience joining in and foot-tapping. The duet with John Carter was a reminder that he should stick with politics, however, but was nevertheless a great personal touch that the audience fully appreciated.

Then came the group which, in Frank's opinion, and he suspected that of the great majority of the audience, was the highlight, two young members of the Martin Family, 15-year-old Atawhai aged 14-year-old Puroto, and their mother Xena, with violin, viola and 'cello, presented a series of jaunty, well-known tunes.

"The incredible talent, relaxed style and magnificent presentation earned them a richly-deserved standing ovation," he added.

"This family has a wonderful future ahead of them, and the Railway Concert organisers will be wanting them back next year.

Advertisement

"But it was left to the relaxed, cheerful, colourful and highly entertaining Jack Tane to bring the concert to a close as he led the audience in a sing-along to popular songs. The full participation of the large audience was ample demonstration of the enjoyment they had received from the 2020 Concert at The Station.

And the support of so many from across the Far North community was very heartening to the bay of Islands Vintage Railway as it works towards the full restoration of this unique heritage railway."