Fire and Emergency's national manager community readiness and recovery Steve Turek understands that thousands of Northlanders are stuck at home with time on their hands and keen to get all sorts of jobs done, but is cautioning against burning household rubbish or garden waste.

He also asks that people delay applying for a permit for an outdoor fire until the Covid-19 lockdown is over.

"We are asking for your patience and understanding during these extraordinary times in our country, and asking that you do not light any outdoor fires unless they are absolutely necessary," he said.

"If you currently have a permit, or are planning to use fire for activities such as stubble burn-offs, please carefully review the conditions before lighting any fires.

Advertisement

"Fire and Emergency NZ is receiving lots of phone calls from people wanting fire permits. While we are under Covid-19 Alert Level 4 restrictions we are unable to visit sites to review permit applications. We are understandably reluctant to put the public and our people at risk to conduct inspections, and there will be cases where we cannot grant permits at this time."

Permits were still being processed and granted if the risk is low, but lighting fires was likely to generate a 111 call from the public, whether they are out of control or not.

"Call in prior to lighting any permitted burns so we can limit the amount of 'smoke chasing' that our brigades are doing, and consider alternatives to burning. But if you must light that fire in the open, go to www.checkitsalright.nz to check if you are allowed to have an open fire in your district and if you need a permit for it," Mr Turek added.

"The weather may feel cooler, but there is still high risk of vegetation fires in some parts of the country.

"Check the weather forecast, light the fire away from fences and anything else flammable, monitor any fires at all times, and have a hose standing by. Be absolutely sure it is completely extinguished. Check that historic fires are fully extinguished."

Fire and Emergency was well-prepared and ready to respond to emergencies as usual during the nationwide self-isolation period, but people could do their bit by minimising the risk of fire, and the number of avoidable call-outs for first responders.

Fires remain prohibited in Northland's Zone 1 and restricted in Zone 2.