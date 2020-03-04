Three of the eight Far North communities with FNDC reticulated water supplies made the 25 per cent consumption reduction target last week, but some are getting the stitch.

Kaikohe is back in front of Ōkaihau, with overall consumption down 38.2 per cent, fractionally head of Ōkaihau's 37.4 per cent, but five communities used more water last week that the week before.

Omanaia-Rāwene led the way with consumption falling 6.6 per cent over the previous week, followed by Paihia/Ōpua/Waitangi, down 4.8 per cent, and Kaikohe, down 3.5 per cent. Consumption rose 12.6 per cent in Kawakawa/Moerewa, 10 per cent in Opononi/Ōmāpere, 7.5 per cent in Ōkaihau, 5.2 per cent in Kaitaia and 1.6 per cent in Kerikeri/Waipapa.