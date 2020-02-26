There wasn't much anyone could do for this unfortunate individual, because the furthest-north St John ambulance in the country, stationed at Pukenui, didn't get to him (or her) in time, thanks to the ongoing problem of staffing the ambulance after hours.

Well, it was a bit of a jack-up, but one that made a very important point — that the station is in urgent need of more volunteers who are willing to commit to the study and training necessary to become a first responder, and later, if they wish, an emergency medical technician.

All course and travel expenses will be paid.

Anyone who might be remotely interested, or would like to know more, is urged to contact Warren or Patti Walters on (09) 409-7862.