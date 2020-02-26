Every Far North town with a council water supply reduced consumption over the week to Sunday, but some more than others.

Ōkaihau and Kaikohe, which again changed places in the lead, remained the only two to make the 25 per cent reduction target, while Paihia-Ōpua-Waitangi has furthest to go.

Ōkaihau improved its performance over the previous week by 14 per cent, Kaikohe by 4 per cent, Omanaia-Rāwene by 5 per cent, Kawakawa-Moerewa by 16 per cent, Ōpononi-Ōmāpere by 7 per cent, Kerikeri-Waipapa by 7 per cent, Kaitaia by 3 per cent, and Paihia-Ōpua-Waitangi by 0.3 per cent.