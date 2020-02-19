The magnitude of the Far North's water crisis is obviously beginning to hit home. The week to Monday saw all communities with Far North District Council supplies reduce consumption, Kaikohe, which is likely to be first to see its supply fail if conditions don't improve, taking the lead.

Only Kaikohe and Ōkaihau had reached the 25 per cent reduction target, but every community had used less water than it did the week before. Kerikeri's performance improved from +23 per cent the week before to -10 per cent, while Paihia, perhaps still suffering the impact of the Waitangi Day crowds, improved from +9 per cent to -.38 per cent.