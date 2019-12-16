Kaitiaki rangers will be on hand again once again at some of the very Far North's most popular destinations over summer, to ensure that campers and other visitors protect and respect the environment.

The 17 rangers and eight youth volunteers will patrol at Taipā, Kaimaumau, on the Karikari Peninsula, including Whatuwhiwhi, the beach at Ahipara and north on Te-Oneroa-a-Tōhē (90 Mile Beach) to Hukatere.

They are tasked with providing friendly reminders to those visiting popular coastal areas, including fresh water lakes, to observe speed limits, not to ride dirt bikes and quads on sand dunes, and not to use soap products in fresh water sources.

They will also talk to campers about cultural and environmental responsibilities, such as using proper toilet facilities, disposing of rubbish appropriately, and being aware of fire risks.

Advertisement

This is the second summer that kaitiaki rangers have been employed. Eight were recruited last summer from local hapū and marae in a joint programme run by the Far North District Council, the Department of Conservation and th Northland Regional Council to patrol key sites on the Karikari Peninsula.

The programme received funding from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, which this summer has allowed patrols to include other areas.

As well as ensuring that holiday hotspots are protected and safe for users, the rangers, who have been busy preparing by attending workshops provided by Fire and Emergency New Zealand, Civil Defence, the police, DOC, NRC and FNDC staff, will gather data about the way beaches and parks are used, keep a tally of visitors and where they were from, and report on any incidents and discussions they have with visitors or locals about summertime issues.

The information collected will be used to both local and central government develop responsible camping strategies.