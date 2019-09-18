Lynda Hammond, who for many years was a fixture at Kaitaia's Museum @ Te Ahu, showing fine extension of her right little finger, watched by husband (and fellow former museum fixture) Don and Olwyn Ramsey at Tuesday's celebratory high tea at Te Ahu.

The occasion, complete with fine china, cakes, sandwiches, scones with cream and very petite sausage rolls, marked the museum's first 50 years, with Joseph Matthews' descendant Malcolm Matthews, former school teacher/principal and author Robin Shepherd, and historian and author Kaye Dragicevich taking care of the formalities.

Guests, who were also invited to wear a hat that would not have been out of place 50 years ago, were supposed to be over 60 but there were one or two younger gatecrashers, including Malcolm's son Kevin Matthews, who could not find a hat but displayed encyclopaedic knowledge of the sugar to be found in a cream scone.