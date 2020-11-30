A new low even for thieves

Warren Clark at one of two locked gates thieves cut through on Mangakahia Rd before taking his tools. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Thieves who cut through four padlocks to steal a Kaikohe tradesman's lifetime collection of tools also denied him a chance to fix up an old house so he'd have a place to live.

Warren Clark said the offenders took everything from chainsaws and power drills to a nail gun and a water pump when they raided his mother's property on Mangakahia Rd, near Kaikohe's aerodrome.

''It's not just the loss of my gear. It's also the feeling of violation, that someone's come onto our papakainga. My mother feels scared. They've just come in and takahi (trampled) on us. To deny someone their tools, their bread and butter, is the lowest of the low," he said.

Clark, who works full-time doing garden maintenance, said the burglary occurred on Sunday or Monday last week, while his mother was out of town. The thieves had cut a locked chain on the front gate, the padlock on a second gate, and padlocks on two roller doors.

None of his family were wealthy, and he was currently living with and looking after his grandfather, who was suffering renal failure.

High rents meant he couldn't rent a house, but he had planned to fix up a vacant home on the family papakainga so he had somewhere to live.

''But those plans are all shot to pieces now. I can't fix it without tools," he said.

The qualified cabinetmaker said he had had tool insurance for many years, but gave it up this year when he could no longer afford it.

Over the past five years many homes along Mangakahia Rd had been targeted, so it was time someone spoke out, he added.

Since the theft his mother had become fearful, especially when vehicles loitered in a nearby layby at the aerodrome entrance.

Some days later police had not yet been to check for fingerprints, but he realised they were understaffed. The government needed to resource the police properly, he said.

Even the Far North District Council has been hit by thieves, staff recently publishing a Facebook post calling for information about a burglary at the former Melka dog kennels, in the same area. The facility was bought by the council, with plans to convert it into a dog pound, but a house attached to the kennels was stripped of much of its contents before work could begin.

Call police on 105 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555-111, with any information.

They include three chainsaws (two Stihl, one Shindaiwa), a Victa Bronco mower, four cordless drills, a Makita right angle cordless drill, a Makita electric planer, a Makita electric jigsaw, a Makita Mega Kit (including a blower, jigsaw, sabre saw and skillsaw), a Makita biscuit machine, a Makita holesaw electric drill, a

Blumole holesaw set, a Paslode nail gun, a carry box with paslode nails and gas, an industrial water pump in a cage, and Marples chisels in a chisel roll.