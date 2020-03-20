

Early next week, the remaining finalist in the Northern Advocate's People's Choice Award for community sport 'Sideline Champions' will be profiled. From March 25, you will be able to vote for your favourite and the winner will be announced on April 3.



Kape Murray is a Kaitaia man through and through.

The 40-year-old father of four has lived in the Far North town all his life and after retiring from his playing days, Murray has become one of the many key figures in Kaitaia's basketball and rugby communities.

After starting his own basketball club called the All Stars, Murray now runs five age-group teams as well as completing his duties as a member of the Kaitaia Basketball Association and the Waipapakauri Rugby Club.

Advertisement

Kaitaia basketball coach Kape Murray (red) stands with the All Stars Bucket Squad and All Stars Brothaz under-13 teams. Photo / Supplied

While he accepts good sideline behaviour is on the rise, Murray has an unwritten rule for the parents of the players on his teams, which makes him a great finalist for the Northern Advocate's People's Choice 'Sideline Champion' award.

Read more: Hayley Taylor - it's their game not ours

Read more: Hora Hora rugby duo Aaron/Amy Condon putting in the mahi

A normal week could be quite busy for the Murray whānau. From Monday to Thursday, afternoons and evenings were taken up by multiple basketball or rugby training sessions once the winter codes were in full swing.

The family's only free day was Friday, but even that is too much to ask sometimes.

Given how quickly his four children are rising through the Northland sporting ranks, Murray's Fridays are often spent driving two hours south to Whangārei for a basketball tournament or training that weekend.

Kape Murray delivers a message to his under-11 Waipapakauri club rugby team during a night game. Photo / Supplied

Despite the heavy workload, Murray said it was all worth it to see the children of the Far North get opportunities to show their skills.

"It's quite rewarding to see the positive stuff come," he said.

"Basketball in Northland, it's starting to take off and it's really neat to be a part of, our kids get to play in tournaments all over the place."

Advertisement

Murray, a national development squad player in his youth, said the relationship he formed with his players was something unique about basketball.

"My college boys especially, you're almost like an extra Uncle or a dad there that the kids can talk to and be themselves."

However, as a coach and referee, Murray has seen all sorts of behaviour on and off the field or court.

Kape Murray (left) watches on the sideline at a basketball tournament at Whangārei's ASB Stadium. Photo / John Stone

While he acknowledged abuse from the sideline had lessened in recent years, Murray said he was open with the parents of his players with what he expected come game-day.

"It still happens a little bit, but I think that's just people's emotions getting the best of them," he said.

"I know for my rugby club and basketball families, it's almost an unwritten rule that you go through me and we don't need to be like that."

By coaching a number of junior basketball and rugby teams, Kaitaia's Kape Murray (centre) is teaching the next generation of Far North sportspeople. Photo / Supplied

Murray said this formula of players getting game relevant feedback through him as a coach made it easier for the players and meant parents simply had to be positive from the sidelines.

"I'm lucky the parents that I have are supportive and they know on game day, I'm in charge and they just need to be the parent."

Murray encouraged parents to keep this philosophy in mind for the upcoming winter junior season because should they not, it would only drive more children away from sport.

"Ultimately, the kids don't want to play or they try that hard that no matter what you do, nothing seems to go right."