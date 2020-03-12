

Over the next week, each of the four finalists in the Northern Advocate's People's Choice Award for community sport "Sideline Champions" will be profiled. From March 21, you will be able to vote for your favourite and the winner will be announced at the Northland Sports Awards on April 3.

Today, we talk to our first finalists - Hora Hora Rugby Club stalwarts Aaron and Amy Condon about what behaviour they want to see on the sidelines during the upcoming junior rugby season.

For Hora Hora Rugby Club stalwarts Aaron and Amy Condon, club rugby has been an integral part of their lives.

Born and bred in Dargaville, 46-year-old Aaron grew up through the age-group teams at Northern Wairoa until he represented the Dargaville and Kaihu rugby clubs before moving to Whangārei in 2002.

Aaron Condon (left) chats with Hora Hora under-16 coach Rodney 'Plonker' Nissen at a club training night. Photo / John Stone

Amy, 44, started her rugby journey in Whanganui and went on to play senior rugby representing Manawatū, Northland and Wellington before the shift to Whangārei.

Now the pair play a crucial role managing over a dozen teams across the under-6 and under-18 age groups, which make them ideal finalists for the Northern Advocate's People's Choice "Sideline Champions" Award.

With almost 20 years of playing, coaching, managing and administrative experience at Hora Hora, both Aaron and Amy were vital cogs in the club's machine come game day.

"If the senior team are playing at home, we're on the barbecue making some cash for the juniors," Amy said.

"Then if it's a club day, we've got to set up the field, make sure the kids are sorted then pack it all up and make sure everyone behaves."

Amy Condon (left) was no stranger to rugby, having represented Manawatū, Northland and Wellington in her youth. Photo / John Stone

With respect to sideline behaviour, the pair agreed progress had been made in Whangārei in recent years.

"In the last three years, I think the behaviour up at Kensington Park has got a lot better," Aaron said.

"I think there have been a lot of processes and protocols put into place that now it's much easier to shut that down and deal with it," Amy said.

The pair are committed to helping cultivate a good environment at Hora Hora Rugby Club. Photo / John Stone

Both Amy and Aaron said they hadn't experienced any major incident on the sideline but accepted they had seen questionable behaviour sometimes.

"There's the odd time when you might have to tap someone on the shoulder and say, 'that's a bit out of order', but I make myself approachable to anyone," Aaron said.



While he didn't agree with all the rules which had been implemented within local junior rugby, Aaron said it was important to encourage an atmosphere which serviced players of all ability.

"Some people like to be challenged every day with life and sport, whereas other guys and girls are quite happy just to cruise along and be there with their mates," he said.

"You don't want to lose kids from the game from having their Mum or Dad yelling at them from the sideline."

Hora Hora under-12 player Corbin Pearson was one of many young rugby players that Aaron and Amy Condon were helping to get on the park. Photo / John Stone

Amy said the majority of poor sideline behaviour could often come from parents becoming over enthusiastic with comments directed at children or the referee.

"Sometimes they are just enthusiastic and keen and perhaps they don't quite realise what they've said and they've said it loud."

With falling participation rates in junior rugby across the country, the pair implored all those on the sideline this season to keep it positive and help rebuild rugby in New Zealand.