

Northland para cyclist Emma Foy is in the record books yet again for smashing the world record in the women's B individual pursuit at the C1 Para-Cycling Track event in Cambridge on Sunday.

Riding a time of 3:22.088 with sighted pilot Hannah van Kampen, the tandem pairing added this world record to the two rainbow jerseys the pair won this year across both track and road Para-cycling.

Read more: Foy targets world record at Tokyo Paralympics

"For us, it was the first racing of the track season and a good chance to see where we were at," Foy said.

Advertisement

After a stellar 2019 track and road season for Foy and van Kampen (left), the pair will be hoping for a successful 2020 at the Paralympics in Tokyo. Photo / Simon Wilkinson - SWpix.com

"Our coach Damian had set what I thought was a pretty optimistic schedule of lap times to ride in the individual pursuit, but we did it.

"We had been tracking towards making the world record time in training so we knew we could get close. It was incredibly satisfying to see all the hard work come together."

READ MORE:

• Cycling: Emma Foy, Hannah van Kampen clinch gold at Para-cycling Track World Championship

• Para-cycling: Emma Foy, Hannah van Kampen making right noises for Tokyo games

• Premium - Northland para cyclist Emma Foy targets world record at Tokyo Paralympics

• Northland's Emma Foy wins fourth women's B 3km individual pursuit world title

Paralympics NZ para-cycling head performance coach Stuart MacDonald congratulated the pair on what was a fantastic result for Foy and van Kampen, who had only been riding together for about 12 months.

"It was fantastic for Emma and Hannah to break the world record in the qualifying round, then back it up again later in the day in the final," he said.

"This meant they achieved two rides producing times of three minutes and 22 seconds at sea level on the same day within a couple of hours of each other.

"Both rides were incredible and very much reflective of the work they have put in with their coach Damian Wiseman."

McDonald said the event had been a solid start to the track season and hoped it would spur the athletes to achieve well in the coming months.

Advertisement

"With this being the first event of the track season, it is always a little bit of an unknown as to what shape the riders will turn up in after the road para-cycling season," he said.

"The performances overall this weekend bodes well for the rest of the New Zealand summer and track season, and onwards to the UCI Para-Cycling Track World Championships in January."