It's been about one year since para-cycling duo Emma Foy and Hannah van Kampen came together and to say it's been successful is an understatement.

In total, the Cambridge-based pair were crowned world champions twice in 2019 at both the UCI Para Cycling Track World Championships in March and the UCI Para Cycling Road World Championships in August, both held in the Netherlands.

The pair took home two gold medals in the women's B 3kn individual track pursuit and the women's blind/vision impaired (BVI) 81.4 km road race. To top it off,

