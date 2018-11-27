Well done to Whangārei Mayor Sheryl Mai for supporting the sale of Ministry of Education land adjacent to Puriri Park to Housing New Zealand.

Mai says she's happy to see more social housing built in Whangārei. A most welcome statement, given the urgent housing needs of people living in the district she represents.

We need all our elected leaders to play a responsible role in helping to address the housing crisis.

The Government, to its credit, looks like it's prepared to act. The character of our towns and cities is therefore set to change.

But whether or not council leaders support the construction of high-density social housing, it's going to happen, because the UDA is coming to town.

UDA stands for Urban Development Authority, which will bring together Housing NZ with Kiwibuild.

It's the powers UDA has been granted by the Government that'll send shock waves through local body politics. The new authority will be able to override many local council decisions.

Bylaws that restrict the height which apartments can be built is one area where UDA could re-write the rules.



UDA could also change land-use designations.

These powers will impact existing house owners, who, for various reasons, don't want multi-storey apartments in their neighbourhood.



It is opposition to going upwards, particularly in Auckland, that has contributed to the scarcity of affordable homes. Speculation thrives on real shortages, bylaws that have worked against apartment construction have played a part in the house-price boom.



The single-dwelling quarter-acre section was the Kiwi dream made real when our low population could allow it.

But the cost of expanding our cities outwards has got prohibitive for developers, councils and government. There's no choice but to expand internally.



For that reason, we probably need to look at the size of our school fields. Not an immediately popular notion I suspect.

But what if playing fields were, on average, reduced by 20 per cent in towns and cities across the country? That's a lot of land that could be used for social housing and apartments.

This is land which wouldn't require major infrastructure expense. It could be purchased by UDA, the money going to schools for their own building needs. The cost to the Government would be close to fiscally neutral.

The UDA could identify the most likely schools. And school boards themselves could approach the UDA if they believed their school grounds might be reduced in size without seriously disadvantaging students.

The size of many school fields are the legacy of another time. To create affordable housing at the rate required is going to mean some trade-offs.

But if we can reduce the number of kids living in poverty - high housing costs being a major cause - then smaller school fields might be a price worth paying.



One concern I have with the UDA is that talented architects and town planners won't be properly listened to.

Our councillors and mayors can play a role here. Don't waste energy opposing high-density dwellings, whether on the edges of schools or in other available space, but hold the UDA to account.

Become champions of ecologically and socially sound architecture and your constituents - old and new - will come to thank you.