Zonta Book Fair club members line up tons of books before it opens up to the public on weekend . Photo/ Michael Cunningham

Thousands of books will be up for grab at Northland’s much-loved Zonta’s Great New Zealand Book Fair sale this weekend.

Each year the book fair attracts hordes of book lovers across the region with its wide collection that includes people’s favourites in paperback fiction, non-fiction, the arts and many more.

Book Fair project committee member Barbara Macdonald said this weekend’s event at the Badminton Centre in Whangārei is now in its 30th year and has been gaining momentum since it was first started by the Hatea Zonta Club.

As the event grew bigger, the club sought help from the Whangārei Zonta club and in 2021 eventually teamed up with the “strong men” from Mangakahia Lions.

Macdonald said more than 18,000 books will be on offer at this year’s sale.

“We have got 900 banana boxes stuffed with scores of books in each of them and they come in all shapes and sizes.

“We did have some books donated from South of Auckland but most of them have been given by locals from all the regions in Northland with the Whangārei community contributing the largest.

“I know of people in town who have even marked this sale as one of their favourite weekends of the year in their personal diaries.”

Lions Mangakahia member Royce Kokich helps out Zonta members to arrange books. Photo/ Michael Cunningham

On Thursday, club members were given a surprise visit by the local fire brigade who came in to offer their assistance.

“I thought, God, did we set the place on fire and the next thing we know they are helping us out,” Macdonald said.

Last year the club managed to donate more than $45,000 to charitable causes. The club expects to either match or donate a higher sum depending on sales this year, she said.

People can nab a bargain between 7am and 5pm on Saturday, and 8am to 4pm on Sunday.

“Our district project is to support Grandparents Raising Grandchildren so for our two Zonta clubs, that will still be the major charity.”