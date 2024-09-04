The success of the event is a testament to the dedication of volunteers, who work tirelessly to create a well-organised and supportive environment for all participants.
A heartening trend is emerging, with past participants returning to watch the competition, this time with their own children on stage. Remarkably, one former competitor has even returned as a kaiako, guiding the next generation of orators.
Throughout the event, students captivated audiences with speeches on topics close to their hearts, including technology addiction, to ku ao Māori, reo Māori and what it means to me, why Aotearoa should become an independent country, the consequences of drinking alcohol and driving, the housing crisis, and more.
“We are incredibly proud of the ākonga /students who took the stage and shared their voices with confidence and courage, contributing to the rich tradition of Māori and English oratory in Te Hiku/Far North,” REAP said in a statement.
The late Faye Irwin-Erceg’s daughter, Carol Bellingham, had the honour of presenting the most sought-after award, the Far North Inter-Schools Speech Competition Year 8 Overall Winner, to Eelia Lafotanoa from Oruaiti School. This award, donated by the late Irwin-Erceg in 2011, is a testament to her commitment to education and nurturing the voices of our future leaders.
REAP wanted to thank all the sponsors, teachers, volunteers, and students, who made the event such a success.
Results:
Far North Inter-Schools Speech Competition Year 8 Overall Winner awarded to:
Eelia Lafotanoa, Oruaiti School
Year 8 Te Reo Māori:
1st: Mohi Kara, Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Pukemiro
2nd: Tangaroa Pene Hare, Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Rangi Aniwaniwa