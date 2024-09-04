The success of the event is a testament to the dedication of volunteers, who work tirelessly to create a well-organised and supportive environment for all participants.

A heartening trend is emerging, with past participants returning to watch the competition, this time with their own children on stage. Remarkably, one former competitor has even returned as a kaiako, guiding the next generation of orators.

Throughout the event, students captivated audiences with speeches on topics close to their hearts, including technology addiction, to ku ao Māori, reo Māori and what it means to me, why Aotearoa should become an independent country, the consequences of drinking alcohol and driving, the housing crisis, and more.

The Year 5 English speech winners were Beth-Ann Houtas (left), Calibre Herbert, Nova Attwood and Kevin George.

“We are incredibly proud of the ākonga /students who took the stage and shared their voices with confidence and courage, contributing to the rich tradition of Māori and English oratory in Te Hiku/Far North,” REAP said in a statement.

The late Faye Irwin-Erceg’s daughter, Carol Bellingham, had the honour of presenting the most sought-after award, the Far North Inter-Schools Speech Competition Year 8 Overall Winner, to Eelia Lafotanoa from Oruaiti School. This award, donated by the late Irwin-Erceg in 2011, is a testament to her commitment to education and nurturing the voices of our future leaders.

REAP wanted to thank all the sponsors, teachers, volunteers, and students, who made the event such a success.

Year 5 Māori speech contestants Billy Waenga (left), Miringa Yelash, Te Rehina Rangitahi.

Results:

Far North Inter-Schools Speech Competition Year 8 Overall Winner awarded to:

Eelia Lafotanoa, Oruaiti School

Year 8 Te Reo Māori:

1st: Mohi Kara, Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Pukemiro

2nd: Tangaroa Pene Hare, Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Rangi Aniwaniwa

3rd: Poutama Tahana, Te Kura Taumata o Panguru

Year 8 English:

1st: Eelia Lafotanoa, Oruaiti School

2nd: Haylo Ballass, Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Rangi Aniwaniwa

3rd: Mitchell McLean, Kaingaroa School

Ruby Cottle shows off her spoils after being named the Year 7 English speech winner.

Year 7 Te Reo Māori:

1st: Suzy Ratu, Te Kura o Te Kao

2nd: Trinity Crooks Anderson, Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Rangi Aniwaniwa

3rd: Lucy Kara, Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Pukemiro

Year 7 English:

1st: Ruby Cottle, Pukenui School

2nd: Liya George, Pompallier Catholic School

3rd: Treyson Tarapa, Te Kura Taumata o Panguru

Year 6 Te Reo Māori:

1st: Te Waiora Harawira, Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Rangi Aniwaniwa

2nd: Peyton Snow Te Wake, Te Kura Taumata o Panguru

3rd: Maia Marsden, Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Pukemiro

Year 6 English:

1st equal: Esme Lambert, Paparore School, and Toby Mulholland, Pompallier Catholic School

2nd: Lisayne Petera-O’Brien, Kaitāia Primary School

3rd: Madeline Ogle, Oruaiti School

Year 5 Te Reo Māori:

1st equal: Te Rehina Rangitahi, Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Rangi Aniwaniwa, and Te Aiorangi Takawe, Te Kura o Te Kao

2nd: Miringa Yelash, Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Pukemiro

3rd: Billy Waenga, Te Kura Taumata o Panguru

Year 5 English:

1st: Kevin George, Pompallier Catholic School

2nd: equal: Calibre Herbert, Kaitāia Primary School, and Nova Attwood, Paparore Primary School

3rd: Beth-Ann Houtas, Oruaiti School