Fourteen-year-old Kayla Heath, from Tikipunga, won a Milo competition and was able to choose five of her friends to train with Wilkinson. Milo sponsors the Milo Fantails programme alongside New Zealand Football – a programme designed to encourage and support young women and girls entering football.
Last week Kayla and her friends; Sacha Timms, Amelia Moon, Ashleigh Allan, Ayda Timms and Marara Nonia not only met Wilkinson, but ran dome drills and played friendly games with Wilkinson – despite heavy downpours.
“I was very excited when I found out we won the competition, I was over the moon. I picked those that I thought most deserved it, the girls that I think work the hardest in their football,” Kayla said.
“The girls love Hannah, after the World Cup they all started wearing their headbands like Hannah. I have worked with them through different ages and this is something they will remember for a long time.
“More things like this will be beneficial for the youth, to get them engaged in it and grow, it can only have a ripple effect for younger players.”
Auton said while he will be sad to see Kayla and Ashleigh leave, he is excited to see what the future holds for them.
“It’s a great pathway for them to be on, it will put them in places where they will be able to grow and live out their dreams of being professionals one day.”
