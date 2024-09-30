She said she loves everything about football and learned a lot from Wilkinson on the day.

“It was amazing to train with Hannah, it’s the best thing I have ever done.”

“I learned that mistakes are okay, and you can do things differently, and that you will get better if you keep practising.”

Kayla plays for Kamo Soccer Club and is well on her way to becoming a professional footballer, as she and Ashleigh will be moving to Cambridge later this monthto play for the Cambridge women’s team.

Ashleigh said it all felt like a dream for her.

“It feels surreal. Having her here feels like I am looking at a hologram. It’s so fantastic.”

Wilkinson is the fourth-highest goal scorer for the Football Ferns, with 32 goals in 125 appearances. She has appeared in three Olympics and Four World Cups.

In 2011, she scored the Football Ferns’ first World Cup goal in a 2-2 draw with Mexico in Germany.

Back at the club that started it for her career, Wilkinson said It was an honour for her to be back at her home club, doing what she loves.

“I think the competition by Milo was a beautiful idea and it’s so cool that someone from my home club won.

“It is a really cool opportunity to give these girls advice and coaching, I do have some experience,” she joked.

Football Ferns striker Hannah Wilkinson trained a group of Whangarei girls. Photo / Dawn Dutton

“We are trying to expand the game as much as we can globally, but more importantly here in New Zealand.”

Wilkinson said some of the important things she taught the girls was first touch and getting full control.

“It’s something I didn’t get as much growing up and I want to be able to build that in the next generation coming up, and they are seeming to get it.”

Wilkison is “taking a break at the moment” from football.

“I have had a long career; I have a few things to decide about my future and now I am enjoying coaching. I like the small group stuff, and I enjoy skill work.”

Kayla’s mother, Felicity Heath, said she didn’t initially see herself as a “soccer mum” but when she saw her daughter’s passion and skill in the sport, she was all on board in supporting her.

“She got addicted to it practically overnight and she is getting better and better. Her coach Phil is a huge part of that.

“We have packed up and will be starting a new journey, to Cambridge. We feel very privileged, and it is fantastic to watch.”

Football Ferns striker Hannah Wilkinson drilled local teens at a recent training session in Whangārei. Photo / Dawn Dutton

Kamo Soccer Club coach Phil Auton said the training with Hannah was hugely beneficial for the girls.

“The girls love Hannah, after the World Cup they all started wearing their headbands like Hannah. I have worked with them through different ages and this is something they will remember for a long time.

“More things like this will be beneficial for the youth, to get them engaged in it and grow, it can only have a ripple effect for younger players.”

Auton said while he will be sad to see Kayla and Ashleigh leave, he is excited to see what the future holds for them.

“It’s a great pathway for them to be on, it will put them in places where they will be able to grow and live out their dreams of being professionals one day.”

Yolisa Tswanya is deputy news director at the Northern Advocate, based in Whangārei.