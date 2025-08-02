He said they were still seeking information and sightings of a 2012 Toyota Hilux flat deck ute with no registration plates, an orange hazard light on the roof and aluminium dog cages on the back.

Crawford believed the vehicle was in the same area where Jo’s body was discovered.

“Police would still like to hear from anyone who saw this vehicle leading up to and around Friday, 2 August in the Baylys or Omamari beach areas near Dargaville,” he said.

Police are still seeking sightings of this ute leading up to and around Friday, August 2 in the Baylys or Omamari Beach areas, near Dargaville, and any time up until August 10. Photo / NZ Police

Jo’s death was initially treated as unexplained by police, who appealed for sightings of her vehicle in the days after.

Her Black Mitsubishi Outlander had been found in the carpark at Omamari Beach near the place her body was discovered.

Five days after she was found, more than 200 people gathered at Schnapper Rock Crematorium Chapel in Auckland to farewell the mother of eight, described by Jared as “vibrant and beautiful”.

Jared was the one who had raised the alarm and reported her missing.

He had received a text from Jo saying “help” some time between the night before her death and 5.15am the day she was found. He hadn’t seen the message as his phone had been on flight mode.

Joanna Mai Sione-Lauaki's funeral was held in Albany, Auckland. Photo / Alex Burton

Jared told the Herald last year that he knew somebody else must have been involved.

“Because I know my wife. She sent me a text that just said, ‘Help’, and my wife would never send me a text unless it was something very serious.”

Jared said as soon as he saw the message he phoned and texted Jo but got no reply.

The dairy farmer went to work early in the morning but at 9.30am decided to pick up his daughter and together they started searching for Jo.

Finding nothing, he reported her missing to police. That afternoon her body was found.

An autopsy later revealed Jo had been the victim of foul play.

Police appealed for information about her missing clothing - a white Nike T-shirt with a red tick, black or dark-grey Everlast trousers, and red Adidas scuffs.

Detective Inspector Al Symonds pictured with an image of a t-shirt Jo Sione-Lauaki was wearing. Photo / Sarah Curtis

Then a week later, they asked for sightings of a man believed to be the last person to see Jo alive.

Police described the man as about 190cm, in his late 30s and of Caucasian complexion with green eyes, a beard and sandy-coloured hair.

They have not yet said whether anything has come of the appeals.

Crawford said anyone with information should contact police on 105, quoting file number 240803/9062, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Brodie Stone covers crime and emergency for the Northern Advocate. She has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.