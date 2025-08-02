Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Year after Joanna Sione-Lauaki’s murder, police still seek sightings of ute

Brodie Stone
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
3 mins to read

Hundreds have gathered following the death of mother-of-eight Jo Sione-Lauaki. Video / Cherie Howie / Alex Burton

As the family of Northland mum Joanna Mai Sione-Lauaki mark a year since her murder, police are continuing to appeal for the public’s help.

Jo, aged 38, went missing on August 1, after telling her husband Jared Sione-Lauaki she was going to the beach.

The next day a member

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save