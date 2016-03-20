Workplace drug rise

An increasing number of Northland workers or prospective employees are testing positive for drugs, such as methamphetamine (pictured) and cannabis.

An increasing number of Northland workers or prospective employees are testing positive for drugs, such as methamphetamine (pictured) and cannabis.

An increase in the number of employees testing positive for drugs in Northland could be due to businesses readying themselves for new health and safety regulations to come into effect next month.

The Drug Detection Agency (TDDA) tested 5000 Northland people last year, with seven per cent (350) testing positive. Methamphetamine made up 19.6 per cent of positive tests (69), an increase of 7.8 per cent from the previous year (64); but cannabis was by far the most common, at 79 per cent (276) of positive tests in Northland. The other positive tests were for a range of drugs, including opiates.

The new Health and Safety at Work Act 2015 reinforces an existing legal obligation on employers to take all practicable steps to ensure workplace safety. It comes into force in April 4 and means managers, owners, trusts, directors and governing bodies will face fines or imprisonment if they fail to proactively manage workplace health and safety risks.

TDDA chief executive officer Kirk Hardy said it was timely that businesses ensured they had a robust and approved drug and alcohol policy in place, a crucial part of the change. He said the increase in testing could be due to businesses making sure they complied with the new act.

Mr Kirk said drug use in the workplace was a growing concern and the use of methamphetamine - known as P - was increasing nationally.