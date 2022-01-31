Voyager 2021 media awards
Northern Advocate

Woman finally happy with Whangārei District Council's service after dangerous protected tree trimmed

4 minutes to read
Freda Nash, 94, is worried about the remaining Kōwhai tree in her garden. Photo / Tania Whyte

By
Avina Vidyadharan

Multimedia journalist

An elderly woman's fears about a rotting council-protected tree in her garden have been successfully answered by Whangārei District Council, and flower pots have already taken up the space.

Freda Nash, 94, appreciates council contractors

