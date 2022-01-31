Freda Nash, 94, is worried about the remaining Kōwhai tree in her garden. Photo / Tania Whyte

Freda Nash, 94, is worried about the remaining Kōwhai tree in her garden. Photo / Tania Whyte

An elderly woman's fears about a rotting council-protected tree in her garden have been successfully answered by Whangārei District Council, and flower pots have already taken up the space.

Freda Nash, 94, appreciates council contractors cutting the Kowhai tree which had become a safety hazard and also for helping her tidy up the garden.

After a big branch from the tree fell on Nash's glass deck roof and then dropped onto her garden, nearly crushing her favorite bromeliads, she grew concerned that if the other branch going out on the street fell, it had the "potential to kill someone".

When the Advocate first spoke to Nash early last month, she was concerned about the tree falling under the council's list of protected trees. She had previously requested the council to remove the same tree on multiple occasions, to no avail.

WDC Parks and Recreation Manager Sue Hodge earlier stated the owner was responsible for the tree since it sat on private land, but the council later found out the issue was around the fact that the fence was not on Nash's property but approx 4.5 metres outside on the road berm.

"It seems that the residents along Graham St have claimed the road berms as part of their gardens.

"Our contractor assumed that the tree was private as it was well inside the fence line."

The Kōwhai tree in Freda Nash's garden. Photo / Tania Whyte

Nash had previously rung the council and told them how concerned she was.

"The last time the arborist came, he said he pruned it. If he had taken a third of the tree off a few months ago, as I suggested, this probably wouldn't have happened. We didn't even have a lot of wind the night it happened."

The Kōwhai tree in Kensington is on the Whangārei District Council protected tree list.

Under WDC Notable and Public Trees policies, it is noted in point 1, section f: "Recognising that the removal of an identified notable tree or notable groups of trees may be appropriate if: It is demonstrated that there is a risk to human health and/or property, or the safe and efficient operation of the roading network or network utility infrastructure, based on a risk assessment."

Hodge said the council had been contacted about this particular Kōwhai tree previously, but discretionary funds available for private tree maintenance were withdrawn during the 20/21 financial year to assist with the Covid-19 response efforts.

"However, now we are in a position to review work such as this. Our Parks team is currently arranging to meet on-site and review the health of this tree.

"The District Plan rules require that an assessment is undertaken to confirm if the protected tree is unsafe, and a resource consent would need to be granted before any removal could take place.

"Council does not approve the removal of trees lightly. Protected trees make the streetscape more appealing while improving pedestrian amenities and public health.

"These trees also provide an important environmental function in terms of storing carbon, providing habitat and food for wildlife, improving air quality and providing ecological and amenity values."

A branch from the Kōwhai tree in Freda Nash's garden lands on the ground after falling on the glass deck first. Photo / Tania Whyte

Nash has lived in the house for over 27 years and said there was no point in complaining to the council because "it's just a stupid old woman who keeps complaining".

"It broke off right down at the bottom, it has just come over, so it must be rotten."

A large branch on the left side seemed dead, with decomposed wood and crawling bugs at the bottom of the trunk.

"When you have managed a garden all your life, it just becomes a part of you. I used to do a lot before, but now if I can accomplish one thing in my garden, I think it is enough."