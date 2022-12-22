A woman charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder, that allegedly happened in Edge St, Onerahi, above, on October Homicide, Edge St Onerahi can now be named

Name suppression has lapsed for a Whangārei woman charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder.

Leonie Farell, 32, appeared in Whangārei District Court yesterday afternoon before Judge Gene Tomlinson also facing unrelated charges of obtaining by deception and money laundering.

She was initially granted interim name suppression that lapsed at 1.30pm today.

Judge Tomlinson refused bail and remanded Farell in custody to reappear in the High Court at Whangārei on February 3.

Bob Kleiman, 56, was found dead inside an Edge St property in Onerahi on October 27.

Whangārei fisherman Ike Wellington Kingi, 42, is accused of killing Kleiman. Kingi pleaded not guilty to murder when he appeared in the High Court on November 11.

He will next appear in February, and his trial has been scheduled for three weeks, in June 2024.



