The three locations and dates which remain available are:

Te Kopuru School Hall - Mon 8th to Fri 12th

Dargaville Selwyn Park School - Mon 15th to Fri 19th

Attendees should bring lunch, a drink bottle and comfortable clothing that is easy to move in. You must register your child via the Circus Kumarani website which you can find here: circuskumarani.co.nz/holiday-program

Circus Kumarani has some holiday programmes ready for little daredevils. Here, Indigo Tomlinson makes the tightrope walk look easy. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Kick it with the ‘chill-out’ tribe

If you’re working these school holidays, one option may be to sign your child/ren up for the Whangārei Aquatic Centre ‘Chill Out’ kids holiday programme.

Those aged between 5-14 will be able to spend some time swimming each day and if they are old enough can enjoy the hydro slide and inflatable aqua-run.

The programme is more than just swimming - day trips are also included such as bowling and movies, or activities such as scavenger hunts, cultural crafts day and junior masterchef.

The programme runs from 9am until 3pm but extra care is available from 7am until 6pm and is run by experienced staff, individually priced according to activities, as well as OSCAR and Winz-approved.

Those attending should bring a packed lunch for the day, water bottle, shoes, and swimwear. There is also an option to purchase lunch from the cafe - just let the staff know and order on arrival.

To register, head to the CLMNZ website here: chillout.clmnz.co.nz

Action for all at the Whangarei Aquatic Centre Chill Out holiday programme in 2017. Photo / John Stone

Celestial craft sessions or cat toy-making

You read that right, but really it’s just an example of the range of activities Kiwi North seems to have up its sleeve every school holidays.

Check out its website for more details, but there are a few things to do across the two weeks including a Matariki star mobile crafting session to learn more about the festivities or cat toy creations to keep your moggie occupied and not hunting native species.

Alongside that you can check out the diesel train rides, mini trains, tractors and the rock and gem club.

Heritage Park rides will be running on Wednesdays during the school holidays, including the train, tram, tractor and miniature railway. The train will also be running on Thursdays and Fridays during the school holidays.

Crafting experiences are free with general admission to Kiwi North and train rides cost $2.50 from the heritage clubs.

Bone carving workshop

If your child has an interest in Māori culture or has a creative streak this workshop may be the best opportunity for them.

There will be four-hour workshops in Russell [July 8], Kerikeri [July 11] or Kaikohe [July 10] for rangatahi aged between 8-15.

This is a tikanga-based workshop with the expert guidance of Māori artists where attendees will create a beef bone whale tooth pendant.

Attendees are encouraged to wear comfortable clothes and covered shoes as they will use powerful tools. Snacks, soft drinks and materials are supplied however lunch is not, and parents are asked to not attend.

You should be quick to snap up a spot, as this quickly sells out. You can check it out via Eventfinda. Tickets are $55 plus online booking fees.

Explore your inner artist

This is a great option for budding artists aged between 7-12.

The Hundertwasser Art Centre in Whangārei will be hosting a range of two-hour workshops across the holidays, from water play which explores science, art, and creativity, as well as an expression session where attendees will be given the opportunity to paint, sculpt, print or build.

Priced at $15 per person, this is an affordable option that will give you [the caregiver] a moment to enjoy a coffee or stroll by the Town Basin.

To register, head to the Hundertwasser Art Centre website here: hundertwasserartcentre.co.nz

Fun for Pasifika Youth

Tokotoko Solutions are offering a free holiday programme from July 9-13 for a short week of fun activities and outdoor adventures for Pasifika youth aged between eight and 13.

There will be outdoor adventures, games, learning sessions and more, but there are limited spots available, so make sure to email admin@tokotokosolutionsltd.co.nz to secure your child’s spot.

Join the Breakfast Club

This free event across Tuesday to Thursday both weeks of the holidays is designed for tweens and teens aged from 10 up.

From 9.30am until 12pm their school holidays can be brightened with craft activities available for free. There will be a focus on painting canvas, rocks, mugs and maybe even hats.

Snack food is provided but attendees should bring their own water bottle.

Rugby fans unite

If your child aged between 7 and 13 likes rugby or is simply looking to learn a new skill, head down to Northland Rugby at Riverside Drive on either July 8 or 9 [or both].

For $40 per day, they will gain overall sport skill development, team building skills and play rippa games.

Hours are from 8.30am until 3pm. You can sign up via https://rc4kids.co.nz/

Waitangi Treaty Grounds is offering free admission to New Zealanders during the first week of the school holidays. Photo / supplied

Free Waitangi entry

If you’re a New Zealand resident you can get into the Waitangi Treaty Grounds for free now until July 14.

Just bring along an ID and explore the grounds with whānau or friends. This is a great opportunity to learn more about Indigenous culture and the important history of Aotearoa.

Admission includes access to two museums, including our current exhibition, the historic site and buildings, a Māori cultural experience and a guided tour.

Brodie Stone is an education and general news reporter at the Advocate. Brodie has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.