There will be art programmes on at the Hundertwasser Art Centre in Whangārei over the holidays. Photo / Michael Cunningham
As midwinter takes hold, you may have found yourself wondering, “How am I going to entertain the kids these next two weeks?”. Thankfully reporter Brodie Stone has compiled a list of activities and holiday programmes for the fussiest of children and tightest of pockets.
Reach new heights
Circus Kumarani - which this weekend celebrated its 21st birthday - offers free holiday programmes every school break for children aged 7-18.
From 10am until 2pm weekdays your children will be given the opportunity to learn circus skills in a fun, safe and positive environment.
Operating from three different locations, skills are taught from Monday to Thursday to prepare for a whānau show day on Friday at 1pm.
The three locations and dates which remain available are:
Te Kopuru School Hall - Mon 8th to Fri 12th
Dargaville Selwyn Park School - Mon 15th to Fri 19th
Attendees should bring lunch, a drink bottle and comfortable clothing that is easy to move in. You must register your child via the Circus Kumarani website which you can find here: circuskumarani.co.nz/holiday-program
Kick it with the ‘chill-out’ tribe
If you’re working these school holidays, one option may be to sign your child/ren up for the Whangārei Aquatic Centre ‘Chill Out’ kids holiday programme.
Those aged between 5-14 will be able to spend some time swimming each day and if they are old enough can enjoy the hydro slide and inflatable aqua-run.
You read that right, but really it’s just an example of the range of activities Kiwi North seems to have up its sleeve every school holidays.
Check out its website for more details, but there are a few things to do across the two weeks including a Matariki star mobile crafting session to learn more about the festivities or cat toy creations to keep your moggie occupied and not hunting native species.
Alongside that you can check out the diesel train rides, mini trains, tractors and the rock and gem club.
Heritage Park rides will be running on Wednesdays during the school holidays, including the train, tram, tractor and miniature railway. The train will also be running on Thursdays and Fridays during the school holidays.
Crafting experiences are free with general admission to Kiwi North and train rides cost $2.50 from the heritage clubs.
Bone carving workshop
If your child has an interest in Māori culture or has a creative streak this workshop may be the best opportunity for them.
There will be four-hour workshops in Russell [July 8], Kerikeri [July 11] or Kaikohe [July 10] for rangatahi aged between 8-15.
This is a tikanga-based workshop with the expert guidance of Māori artists where attendees will create a beef bone whale tooth pendant.
Attendees are encouraged to wear comfortable clothes and covered shoes as they will use powerful tools. Snacks, soft drinks and materials are supplied however lunch is not, and parents are asked to not attend.
You should be quick to snap up a spot, as this quickly sells out. You can check it out via Eventfinda. Tickets are $55 plus online booking fees.
Explore your inner artist
This is a great option for budding artists aged between 7-12.
The Hundertwasser Art Centre in Whangārei will be hosting a range of two-hour workshops across the holidays, from water play which explores science, art, and creativity, as well as an expression session where attendees will be given the opportunity to paint, sculpt, print or build.