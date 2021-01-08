What makes Northland an idyllic holiday hotspot?

Matthew Edney, left, and Nick Calogaras, from Wellington.

Northland is inundated with visitors as Kiwis flock to the region while overseas travel is out of the question.

Many places are reporting record numbers of visitors taking advantage of the "Winterless North's" outstanding summer.

We wanted to find out why Kiwis had tipped their hats to Northland as their favoured summer break destination.

Northern Advocate reporter Karina Cooper and photographer Tania Whyte hit the shores of Waipū Cove Beach to meet the people giving Northland tourism its boost.

Irish-born Katrina Kelly, from Auckland.

"One of our best friends has a bach here where we have our tent in the front garden. They come up every summer and so do we."

Paddy Willock with his daughter Issy, 6, wife Mariana, and son Ollie, 2, from Hamilton.

"We have come here for the great beach and a friend who lives in Waipū - we thought we'd catch up with them."

Kesh Wanig, left, Zak Mataa, and Jasmine Wagner, from Auckland.

Wanig: "We're at a mate's bach chilling there for New Year's."

Mataa: "We're enjoying the beaches here."

Wagner: "We've come up to hang with friends."

Ramesh Sunar, left, with Waipū local Huw Turner, his daughter Elen Turner, and granddaughter Rosa Sunar, 3, from Nelson.

"We're visiting my dad for Christmas holidays. We usually come up for Christmas. We'll have 10 days in total here."

Matthew Edney, left, and Nick Calogaras, from Wellington.

Edney: "We wanted to have some nice weather for a change."

Calogaras: "We've been diving and fishing, and collecting some shellfish."