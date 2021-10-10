Whangaroa St John responder named NZ's top Māori health volunteer

Whangaroa St John first responder Wiki Todd has been named New Zealand's Māori Health Service Volunteer of the Year. Photo / Peter de Graaf

by Peter de Graaf

For 0Wiki Todd, volunteering is as natural as breathing.

This Whangaroa mum somehow juggles a full-time job, raising two daughters and v0olunteering as a St John first responder in an isolated, high health needs area.

If that wasn't enough, she's also a Māori warden, a fire brigade volunteer and a school trustee, to name just a few of her other roles.

Now Todd's commitment to her communi0ty has been recognised at the highest level with Health Minister Andrew Little naming her New Zealand's Māori Health Service Volunteer of the Year.

The award was presented at Parliament on August 17 just as the country went into lockdown, putting the public announcement on ice for more than six weeks.

About four years ago, after Kāeo lost its 24-hour GP cover, St John put out a call for volunteers in the area.

With no St John station in Kāeo, ambulances have to come from Kerikeri or Doubtless Bay, and sometimes from as far away as Kawakawa or Kaitaia.

Waiting an hour or more for an ambulance was regarded as normal, Todd said.

When her mother needed urgent medical help some years ago she'd been in that position herself.

St John's proposal was to train local vol0unteers to go to emergencies in their own vehicles equipped with a defibrillator, oxygen and an advanced first aid kit until an ambulance arrived.

Todd put up her hand and is now one of three first responders in the Whangaroa area.

In an emergency, they provide St John with an initial assessment and sometimes resolve the situation themselves. Other times they tell the ambulance to keep coming and on some occasions they'll call in a paramedic or even a helicopter.

Todd said she had an advantage over out-of-town medics because she knew everyone.

''Serving your own community is brilliant. Nine times out of 10 I don't know the address but I know people's names and where they live.''

She can't respond while she's at work — in her paid job she's an administration officer with Community Corrections in Kaikohe — so many of her call-outs occur at night.

She responded more than 100 times in her first year but didn't keep count of how often she was called out now.

''You just do what you can,'' she said.

Todd, who is Ngāpuhi, is also a Māori warden and a trustee on the Kāeo Primary School board. She's a business support officer for the Cavalli Fire Brigade at Matauri Bay and secretary for the Whangaroa Health Services Trust.

Most people would think that's enough but she has put her hand up to be the parent rep on the Whangaroa College board and is ''crossing fingers and toes'' she gets voted on.

Todd said she could easily pump out 60 hours a week in her various volunteer roles.

''It never stops. You just incorporate it into breathing.''

Todd said both her parents were Māori wardens and her father, a kaumātua, was constantly called on for help.

''Volunteering or manaakitanga (caring for others) is just natural. It was my upbringing. It's how my parents were and I'm doing exactly what they did. I never thought not to help, that's a foreign concept.''

Todd had to be persuaded to go to Wellington when she was nominated for the award and claimed she did only one per cent of what others do.

Her message to others was to be a volunteer, no matter where.

''Your community needs it. Show your kids it's okay to help someone and not expect anything in return.''

St John Far North manager Leigh Knightbridge said Todd had been ''incredible'' responding to emergencies, caring for and treating patients in the Kāeo area until an ambulance arrived.

In her work as a Māori warden she helped families in need, people subjected to domestic violence and vulnerable youth.

''Wiki consistently goes above and beyond and shows incredible passion and commitment to the health and wellbeing of the community, all while being extremely humble about the work she does."

Her husband Paul Todd is Cavalli Fire Brigade's deputy chief and also volunteers with St John.