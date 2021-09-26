Springbank School's Students Against Dangerous Driving give gory lesson in perils of drink-driving

Children at Springbank School were given a graphic demonstration of why alcohol and driving shouldn't mix with a gory simulated car crash on the Kerikeri school's grounds.
Hosted by the school's Students Against Dangerous Driving (SADD) group, the scenario involved Kerikeri Fire Brigade, St John Ambulance, Mid North police, two injured passengers, a belligerent driver and lots of fake blood. The front seat passenger was killed in the impact.
With one patient suffering a broken neck, volunteer firefighters had to cut off the vehicle's doors and roof so that St John staff could extract her with the minimum of movement.
Afterwards, each of the services gave students a run-down on their roles in a real-life crash and Senior Constable Rob Drummond explained the consequences for the driver.